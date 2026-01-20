Pöppelmann Expands KAPSTO® Production with New Highly Automated and Sustainable Production Hall

Pöppelmann KAPSTO® Logo Pöppelmann's New Hall 43

‘The opening of Hall 43 is a milestone for Pöppelmann and KAPSTO. We have laid the foundation for producing and delivering to our customers with flexibility and speed while ensuring sustainability.’” — Thorsten Koldehoff, Division Manager & Global Sales Manager KAPSTO

CLAREMONT , NC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG has commissioned a new production facility for the KAPSTOdivision at its Lohne site, significantly expanding manufacturing capacity while setting new standards for automation, process efficiency, and sustainability. The new building, known internally as Hall 43, has been purpose-designed to support KAPSTO’s global business in plastic protection solutions and to meet increasing customer requirements for speed, flexibility, and environmentally responsible production.KAPSTOis a division of the Pöppelmann Group and specializes in plastic caps , plugs, and protective elements used to safeguard sensitive components during production, storage, transport, and assembly. With thousands of standard products available from stock as well as a wide range of customer-specific solutions, KAPSTOserves industrial customers worldwide across sectors such as automotive, mechanical engineering, hydraulics, electronics, and e-mobility. The new production hall strengthens this division’s operational foundation and supports its long-term growth strategy.The commissioning of Hall 43 creates the basis for optimized production and logistics processes. Highly automated systems and state-of-the-art manufacturing technology are designed to significantly reduce throughput times, enabling faster production and delivery in the future. Expanded capacity also allows KAPSTOto scale production volumes flexibly while maintaining the ability to respond to individual customer requirements.In addition to increased speed and flexibility, the new hall maintains the established KAPSTOquality standard, which is characterized by high precision, reliability, and durability. The integrated production concept combines logistics, manufacturing, and packaging into a coordinated system that minimizes handling steps and processing time while ensuring consistently high product quality.Sustainability played a central role in the planning and construction of the new building. Hall 43 was designed in accordance with the standards of the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and has already received a DGNB Platinum pre-certificate, highlighting its ecological, economic, and socio-cultural quality. The facility incorporates numerous measures to reduce resource consumption and emissions, including solar electric systems installed on the roof, a green roof to reduce cooling requirements and improve solar efficiency, and a heat supply based on waste heat supported by heat pumps. Cooling is provided through a combination of natural free cooling and cooling machines. In addition, processed rainwater from a retention basin is used for toilets, process cooling, and machinery, enabling the facility to be up to 80 percent self-sufficient in water use.The new production hall also introduces a high degree of automation tailored specifically to KAPSTOprocesses. Driverless transport systems and associated conveyor technology ensure efficient internal logistics, while an automatic small parts warehouse increases product availability and flexibility. Automated packaging systems further streamline operations and contribute to shorter processing times.Beyond technology and sustainability, Hall 43 provides a modern working environment that brings together teams from production, logistics, and customer service. Digital tools, optimized workflows, and ergonomic workspaces support close collaboration, short communication paths, and efficient coordination across departments.Initial production on the new hall began in January 2025, with the first products being shipped from the facility from the end of January 2025. During a transitional phase extending into the first half of 2025, some products were shipped in existing packaging formats. There was no interruption to deliveries during the relocation period, as production and shipping will continue in parallel from the existing and new locations.With the commissioning of the new production hall, Pöppelmann is investing in the long-term development of its KAPSTOdivision, combining advanced manufacturing technology with a clear commitment to sustainability. The expansion strengthens the company’s ability to respond to changing market demands while continuing to provide reliable, high-quality protection solutions to customers worldwide.About Pöppelmann KAPSTOPöppelmann KAPSTOis a division of Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of technical plastic components. For over 70 years, Pöppelmann KAPSTO has produced high-quality protective caps and plugs for automotive, industrial, electronics, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications. The KAPSTO standard program includes more than 3,000 items, complemented by custom development capabilities and services such as free samples, rapid delivery, and Priority Production. The company operates internationally with multiple production sites and maintains a strong focus on sustainable materials and circular-economy principles. Visit their website for more information.For more information, visit their website. To contact Pöppelmann KAPSTO, click here.

