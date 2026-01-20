GEORGIA, January 20 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he and First Lady Marty Kemp will lead an international mission this week to reinforce economic relationships in Belgium and the United Kingdom.

“Companies from Belgium and the U.K. support jobs in manufacturing and technology in communities across the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As Marty and I have throughout my time in office, we are proud to meet directly with companies at their global headquarters and tell them why Georgia is the best place for them to invest their dollars and grow their workforce. Job creators value that commitment and personal approach, which has yielded incredible results for communities statewide.”

The Governor and First Lady, joined by representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), will conduct meetings with companies already operating or under construction in Georgia during their trip.

“With more than 50 years of representation in Europe and more than 20 years of additional U.K.-focused support in-market, Georgia remains committed to lasting partnerships in international markets,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “European companies are innovators in key industries including life sciences, manufacturing, and technology that support high-quality jobs in Georgia.”

Belgium and U.K. Connections at a Glance

The State of Georgia has had continuous representation in Europe since 1973, with expanded representation focused on the U.K. market added in 2002. Both Belgium and the U.K. ranked among Georgia's top 15 trade partners by dollar value in 2024.

Belgium first established a consular presence in Georgia in 1834. In 2024, Georgia's total trade with Belgium exceeded $4.8 billion. In June 2022, Georgia welcomed a delegation of high-ranking Belgian officials, diplomats, and business leaders led by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium. The visit was the largest international trade mission to Georgia since the 1996 Olympics.

The British Consulate General has maintained a consular presence in Georgia since 1804. In 2024, Georgia’s total trade the United Kingdom exceeded $5.7 billion.

Current Itinerary:

Beaulieu International Group: Subsidiary Beauflor USA operates a flooring manufacturing facility in Bartow County.

Bekaert: The global supplier of steel wire and coating solutions maintains operations in Rome and Marietta.

Dumaplast: A leading manufacturer and supplier of sustainable cladding for walls, ceilings, and floors with operations in Canton.

JCB: A subsidiary of one of the world’s top construction equipment manufacturers, JCB’s North American headquarters, as well as a large manufacturing presence, are located in Savannah.

Prayon Group: This global manufacturer operates a production site in Augusta that primarily serves the food sector, in addition to supporting healthcare and technical markets.

Resilux: A PET manufacturing and recycling company with operations in Pendergrass.

Sage: A global leader in business management software for small- to medium-sized businesses, the company’s North American headquarters and an innovation hub are located in metro Atlanta.

UCB SA: The headquarters of the global biopharmaceutical leader’s U.S. subsidiary, UCB Inc., are located in Cobb County.

