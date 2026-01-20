Submit Release
Trauma Advisory Council to Meet Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Jan. 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Trauma Advisory Council will meet Thursday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. at the State of South Carolina Health Campus, Conference Room E159, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce. The agenda and link to virtually view the meeting are available on the meeting event page.

