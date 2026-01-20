Contec Americas Awarded Texas Region 7 ESC Cooperative Contract with Perfect Evaluation Score

Texas schools gain streamlined access to technology solutions through Contec Americas' Region 7 ESC Cooperative Contract.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contec Americas has been awarded a position on the Texas Region 7 Education Service Center (ESC) Cooperative Contract for hardware, software, and related technology solutions. Contec earned a perfect evaluation score of 100 out of 100 in the competitive bidding process, reflecting its ability to deliver dependable, cost-effective solutions to educational institutions.

The Region 7 ESC Cooperative Contract allows school districts, charter schools, and other public educational organizations across Texas to purchase approved technology without running individual competitive bids. The cooperative represents approximately $21 million in annual purchasing volume and streamlines access to vetted suppliers.

Technology Solutions Built for Schools

Contec Americas helps schools simplify access to the technology students, teachers, and administrators use every day. Through strong supply-chain execution and established relationships with Tier 1 manufacturers and leading distributors, Contec delivers complete, ready-to-deploy solutions tailored to each district’s needs.

Schools can source laptops and desktops, classroom displays and interactive panels, projectors, cameras, networking equipment, security solutions, and digital signage from leading brands. Contec also provides access to software, licensing, and related services through strategic partners, allowing districts to procure hardware and software through a single channel.

By leveraging buying power, logistics expertise, and lifecycle support capabilities, Contec ensures competitive pricing, dependable availability, and on-time delivery, while reducing procurement complexity and IT workload.

Alex Blochtein, CEO of Contec Americas, said, “This award reflects our commitment to helping schools access reliable technology quickly and efficiently, while simplifying the procurement process.”

About Contec Americas

Contec Americas Inc. is a provider of technology solutions serving education, healthcare, manufacturing, defense, and automation markets. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Contec Americas is part of the global Daifuku family of companies with more than 50 years of experience.

