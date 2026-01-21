What Not to Say to Insurance After an Accident: Common Mistakes Identified by Cameron Law

Daven P. Cameron, founder of Cameron Law

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As accident-related insurance claims continue to increase nationwide, Cameron Law , a personal injury law firm based in Las Vegas, released an educational advisory outlining five critical mistakes accident victims frequently make when dealing with insurance companies. According to the law firm, these missteps often result in reduced settlements or denied claims, sometimes before victims fully understand the severity of their injuries or the long-term financial impact of an accident.The advisory is based on patterns the firm regularly observes in early-stage insurance claim handling. Cameron Law notes that initial communications with insurance companies often occur shortly after an accident, when medical conditions, treatment needs, and liability issues may not yet be clear. Statements or decisions made during this period can significantly affect how a claim is evaluated later.“Insurance adjusters often contact accident victims quickly, and request statements before the full scope of injuries is known,” said Daven Cameron in a written statement attributed to firm leadership. “While these requests may seem routine, the information provided can later be used to limit or deny compensation. This advisory explains where common risks arise so individuals can protect their claims.”According to Cameron Law, the five most common mistakes include:1. Providing Recorded Statements Too SoonInsurance companies frequently request recorded statements shortly after an accident. Regulatory guidance notes that accident victims are generally not required to provide recorded statements to third-party insurers. Statements given before medical evaluations are complete may later be cited to dispute injury claims.2. Accepting Early Settlement OffersInitial settlement offers often occur before the full cost of medical care, rehabilitation, or lost income is known. Insurance Research Council data shows that early settlements may not reflect long-term financial and medical consequences.3. Sharing Accident-Related Content on Social MediaPosts, photos, or activity updates on social platforms can be used as evidence during claim evaluations. Courts have recognized social media content as discoverable material in personal injury cases, even when posts are unrelated to the accident.4. Delaying Medical Treatment or Failing to Follow Care RecommendationsDelays or gaps in treatment may be interpreted as indicators that injuries are minor or unrelated to the incident. Medical records remain one of the primary tools insurers use when assessing claim value.5. Attempting to Handle the Claim Without Legal GuidanceIndustry studies consistently show differences in outcomes between represented and unrepresented claimants. According to Insurance Research Council findings, individuals with legal representation typically receive higher compensation in injury claims involving disputed liability or ongoing treatment.Cameron Law emphasized that the advisory is informational in nature and does not reference any specific insurer or pending legal matter. The guidance reflects general patterns documented by insurance regulators, industry research organizations, and court-recognized practices.About the AuthorCameron Law is a Las Vegas-based personal injury law firm representing individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents and other serious injury matters. The firm focuses on helping clients understand insurance claim processes and avoid common mistakes that can negatively affect compensation outcomes.

