Random Media Debuts 'OPPORTUNITY' A Chaos-Fueled Comedy Crime Caper, Now Available Worldwide on Streaming/VOD

Opportunity - Film Poster Film Still.Opportunity Film Still 2.Opportunity Film Still. 4 Opportunity

TWO FRIENDS. ONE HEIST AND A RELENTLESS PACK OF MORMON GANGSTERS.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Random Media announces the debut of OPPORTUNITY the fast-moving comedy-adventure crime caper from filmmaker Rusty Rehl, is now available worldwide on Streaming/VOD. A hilarious indie driven by gritty, hands-on filmmaking from Rehl who serves as the film’s writer and director, 'Opportunity' delivers big physical comedy, escalating mishaps, and a relentless “what could possibly go wrong?” momentum, without losing sight of the real stakes beneath the chaos. It’s the story of Patrick, a young Idahoan who is living in his van and barely scraping by, but dreams of buying a home. But when his old friend Donnie ropes him into a crypto heist that Patrick hopes will net money for the home, he’s pulled deep into a hilarious chaotic world of crime, Mormon gangsters, and buried resentment. Opportunity is a gritty, darkly funny dramedy about survival, friendship, and the price of chasing the American Dream.Trailer (YouTube, embeddable): https://youtu.be/DiGaHmzOWDI?si=a21VcDuvvEURYOCM Logline: A desperate van-dweller gets dragged into a crypto heist, and the fallout is pure comedy chaos.Opportunity' features an original score composed by Taylor Ross, an emerging musical talent whose work blends minimalist, emotional piano with textured ambient soundscapes. Intimate and crystalline, Ross’s music adds quiet intensity and regret beneath the film’s escalating mayhem. Filmed with a tiny crew across the mountains and small towns of Idaho, Opportunity' is built on grit, community, and the stubborn desire to make an honest American indie, no shortcuts and no Hollywood safety net. The film screened locally in Boise and earned early critical attention online, including a Best Feature win at TMFF (The Monthly Film Festival).CREDITSWriter / Director / Producer: Rusty RehlProducers: Rusty Rehl, Justin BrownStarring: Jon Waters, Quinn Aikele, Aaron Henretty, Anthony Hill, Mason MackOriginal Score: Taylor RossGenre: Action / Comedy / Crime / DramaRuntime: 96 minutesSetting/Filmed in: Boise, IdahoOFFICIAL SITE/SOCIAL MEDIATrailer Link: https://youtu.be/DiGaHmzOWDI?si=a21VcDuvvEURYOCM IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15003944/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/opportunitythemovie/ Website: https://opportunity-the-movie.com/ DETAILS/SPECSOfficial Worldwide Release Date: 1/20/2026Director: Rusty RehlWriter: Rusty RehlProducer(s): Rusty Rehl, Justin BrownRunning Time: 96 minutesProduction Year: 2024Language: EnglishGenre: Action / Comedy / Crime / DramaSuggested Rating: TV-14 (Language/Some Violence)Availability: Now available on Streaming/VOD on major platforms. Pricing varies by format and platform.PRESS INFO/PHOTOS https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yy55picukg49zu3rvjyv8/AOM3as7Q_QsaAqoG1EwtqBg?rlkey=emkrc3zroc3fa7kxzdqalkcek&st=mh3m58y3&dl=0 About Random MediaRandom Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS CONTACT & SCREENING COPY REQUESTSCarla Gonzales, High Road Media & Branding for Random Mediarandommedia.indie@gmail.com

OFFICIAL TRAILER

