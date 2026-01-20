Florida Shed Builder South Country Sheds of Arcadia Now Listed on ShedHub

ARCADIA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Country Sheds of Arcadia, a family-owned manufacturer of portable buildings in Florida, has joined ShedHub, an online marketplace that connects shed buyers with shed builders across the United States.

South Country Sheds has been building storage buildings since 2012 and produces more than 450 sheds annually at its Florida facility. The company focuses exclusively on portable buildings, including storage sheds, portable garages, cabins, and carports. Its product lineup includes a wide range of styles such as gable sheds, lofted barns, studio sheds, portable garages, and cabin models designed for storage, workspace, or office use.

All buildings are engineered for Florida conditions and are constructed to meet wind zone requirements of up to 160 mph. Standard construction includes pressure-treated joists and skids, hurricane-rated designs, ridge ventilation on most models, and over-the-door flashing to help protect against water intrusion. South Country Sheds is registered with the Florida modular building program and provides engineered plans for permitting, excluding Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

The company offers free delivery and installation within a 175-mile radius of Arcadia, Florida. Delivery, setup, and optional anchoring services are coordinated through their Arcadia office, ensuring buildings are professionally placed on concrete slabs or soil as required. Customers also have access to a 10-year warranty covering materials and workmanship.

South Country Sheds provides multiple purchasing options, including rent-to-own plans with no credit check and financing through third-party lenders. Buyers can customize their buildings using a 3D shed configurator, allowing them to tailor layouts and features for storage, workshops, offices, or other uses.

By joining ShedHub, South Country Sheds of Arcadia expands its online reach while giving ShedHub customers access to Florida-built, hurricane-rated portable buildings backed by local manufacturing experience.

ShedHub is an online marketplace designed to help consumers discover and compare shed builders, products, and options in one place, while enabling independent manufacturers to reach a broader audience.

To view South Country Sheds’ inventory on ShedHub, visit https://shedhub.com/seller-shed-inventory/South-Country-Sheds/187009.



About South Country Sheds of Arcadia

South Country Sheds is a family-owned shed builder based in Arcadia, Florida. Founded in 2012, the company specializes in storage sheds, garages, cabins, and related portable buildings engineered for Florida’s climate and building requirements.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects shed buyers with independent shed manufacturers and dealers across the United States, providing a centralized platform to explore products, features, and purchasing options.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.