Water On Demand’s GridWater Venture Selected for Exclusive Eazy OZ Investor Pitch Day
An Institutional-Grade Infrastructure Platform Designed for Predictable Performance and Growth
We built the platform to deliver reliable infrastructure performance while creating a differentiated income stream for investors, without relying on large centralized capital programs.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GridWater Inc., an institutionally structured decentralized water infrastructure platform, has been selected by Eazy OZ to host an exclusive, single-issuer investor pitch event on February 5, 2026, at 1PM ET, providing the OZXchange investor network with a dedicated presentation focused solely on the GridWater operating platform and its institutional investment framework.
— Ken Berenger, co-founder and CEO of Water On Demand Inc.
Those interested in attending the event may register: https://offer.waterondemand.com/pitchday. Attendance is subject to qualification and applicable securities laws.
“Eazy OZ was built to surface high-quality, operating platforms that our investor community would not typically see through traditional channels,” said David Sillaman, Founder of Eazy OZ. “GridWater fits squarely within that mandate, offering the type of durable, asset-backed opportunity our OZXchange investor base evaluates.”
Formed as a joint venture between Water On Demand and Zigco, GridWater operates as a QSBS-qualified C-Corporation under a formal joint-venture structure with board-level governance. The platform was intentionally designed to support disciplined asset deployment, long-term ownership, and repeatable execution across multiple markets.
“Being selected for a dedicated Eazy OZ Investor Pitch Day validates the strategic direction behind GridWater,” said Ken Berenger, Co-Founder and CEO of Water On Demand. “We built the platform to deliver reliable infrastructure performance while creating a differentiated income stream for investors, without relying on large centralized capital programs.”
Built on Proven Operating Experience
GridWater combines Water On Demand’s financing, contracting, and platform-scaling expertise with Zigco’s more than 25 years of operations and maintenance experience across approximately 1,400 existing contracts, providing a well-established operational foundation for disciplined growth.
The platform’s mobile treatment units are engineered for continuous duty, standardized across deployment routes, and designed to generate revenue upon deployment, supporting predictable performance and long-duration asset life. Expansion is structured to occur through operating cash flows and asset-level financing, rather than large centralized capital programs.
About GridWater, Inc.
GridWater, Inc. is a joint venture operating company formed by Water On Demand and ZigCo to deploy and operate mobile water and wastewater treatment systems as decentralized micro-utilities. The company is structured as a C-Corporation and intends to operate as an active qualified trade or business, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory requirements.
About Water On Demand
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this trend by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
Disclaimers
No assurance can be given that any stock will qualify for QSBS treatment, and any potential tax benefits depend on the company’s activities over time and the individual circumstances of each holder.
The estimated timeframe reflects management’s planning assumptions and does not imply any commitment to a liquidity event or transaction.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of securities, if made, will be conducted only pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration and through appropriate offering documents.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding operational plans, corporate structure, potential tax treatment, and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, financing availability, market adoption, operational execution, and compliance with applicable tax and securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.