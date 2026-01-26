World Parkinson Coalition® Launches Research Spotlight Series 2026

World Parkinson Coalition

Bridging the divide between Parkinson scientists and the Parkinson community

At the heart of our work is connection: bringing researchers and people living with Parkinson’s together in ways that rarely happen elsewhere” — Elizabeth Pollard, WPC Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) is launching its WPC Research Spotlight 2026 series . This Research Spotlight series, the fifth hosted by the WPC, will include six interviews with leading Parkinson researchers, inviting them to further explain their research as it was first described on the WPC Blog.The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) convenes one of the most distinctive international scientific conferences in the Parkinson’s field. Held every three years, the World Parkinson Congress brings together basic scientists, neurologists, clinical researchers, general physicians, nurses, rehabilitation specialists, physiotherapists and many other therapists and clinicians who work alongside people living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. This unique, inclusive forum fosters learning, collaboration, and deeper understanding of a disease that affects more than 11 million people globally, including more than one million people in the United States.“The mission of the World Parkinson Coalition is to unite the entire Parkinson’s community,” said Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the WPC. “We create meaningful opportunities for collaboration both in person—through the World Parkinson Congress—and year-round through initiatives like our Research Spotlight series. At the heart of our work is connection: bringing researchers and people living with Parkinson’s together in ways that rarely happen elsewhere, helping to advance shared understanding and accelerate progress.”As part of the Research Spotlight series, presenters share written summaries of their work on the WPC Blog, offering accessible insights into current Parkinson’s research. These posts, paired with in-depth interviews, allow researchers to explain the focus of their work, what motivates their investigations, and why their findings matter to people living with Parkinson’s today and in the future.The Research Spotlight series is hosted by WPC President Professor Roger Barker who is the Professor of Clinical Neuroscience and Honorary Consultant in Neurology at the University of Cambridge and Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, UK.Research Spotlight 2026 series will include researchers from Australia, Sweden and the United States who will cover a wide range of germane Parkinson’s research topics.Research Spotlight #1: Freezing of GaitDate: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 @ 4 PM ET/ 9PM GMTResearcher: Simon Lewis, MBBCh, BSc, MRCP, FRACP, MDResearch Spotlight #2: L-DOPA-induced dyskinesiaDate: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 @ 12PM ET/ 4PM UKResearcher: Angela Cenci Nilsson, MD, Ph.D.Research Spotlight #3: Gut Microbiome and Parkinson'sDate: Tuesday, July 7, 2026 @ 11AM ET/4 PM UKResearcher: Sarkis K. Mazmanian, Ph.D.Research Spotlight #4: Translating basic science into therapies for PDDate: Tuesday, September 8 @ 11AM CT/12PM ET/ 4PM UK/Researcher: Jim Surmeier, Ph.D.Research Spotlight #5: Prevention and Parkinson's disease: From Population Studies to Precision MedicineDate: Tuesday, October 13 @ 8 AM PT/ 11AM ET/4PM GMTResearcher: Caroline M. Tanner, MD, Ph.D., FAAN, FANAResearch Spotlight #6: Exercise and Parkinson'sDate: Tuesday, December 8 @ 10AM CT/ 11AM ET/4PM GMTResearcher: Daniel Montie Corcos, Ph.D.Watch previous Research Spotlight talks at https://www.worldpdcoalition.org/WPCResearchSpotlight WPC Research Spotlight 2026 series: https://www.worldpdcoalition.org/WPCResearchSpotlight2026 Read the Blog posts that inspired this series of talks.Series made possible with support from: Supernus Pharmaceuticals.About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial scientific World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, all while influencing future research and care options.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.###

