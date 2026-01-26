World Parkinson Coalition® Launches Research Spotlight Series 2026
Bridging the divide between Parkinson scientists and the Parkinson community
The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC) convenes one of the most distinctive international scientific conferences in the Parkinson’s field. Held every three years, the World Parkinson Congress brings together basic scientists, neurologists, clinical researchers, general physicians, nurses, rehabilitation specialists, physiotherapists and many other therapists and clinicians who work alongside people living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. This unique, inclusive forum fosters learning, collaboration, and deeper understanding of a disease that affects more than 11 million people globally, including more than one million people in the United States.
“The mission of the World Parkinson Coalition is to unite the entire Parkinson’s community,” said Elizabeth Pollard, Executive Director of the WPC. “We create meaningful opportunities for collaboration both in person—through the World Parkinson Congress—and year-round through initiatives like our Research Spotlight series. At the heart of our work is connection: bringing researchers and people living with Parkinson’s together in ways that rarely happen elsewhere, helping to advance shared understanding and accelerate progress.”
As part of the Research Spotlight series, presenters share written summaries of their work on the WPC Blog, offering accessible insights into current Parkinson’s research. These posts, paired with in-depth interviews, allow researchers to explain the focus of their work, what motivates their investigations, and why their findings matter to people living with Parkinson’s today and in the future.
The Research Spotlight series is hosted by WPC President Professor Roger Barker who is the Professor of Clinical Neuroscience and Honorary Consultant in Neurology at the University of Cambridge and Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, UK.
Research Spotlight 2026 series will include researchers from Australia, Sweden and the United States who will cover a wide range of germane Parkinson’s research topics.
Research Spotlight #1: Freezing of Gait
Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 @ 4 PM ET/ 9PM GMT
Researcher: Simon Lewis, MBBCh, BSc, MRCP, FRACP, MD
Research Spotlight #2: L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 @ 12PM ET/ 4PM UK
Researcher: Angela Cenci Nilsson, MD, Ph.D.
Research Spotlight #3: Gut Microbiome and Parkinson's
Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026 @ 11AM ET/4 PM UK
Researcher: Sarkis K. Mazmanian, Ph.D.
Research Spotlight #4: Translating basic science into therapies for PD
Date: Tuesday, September 8 @ 11AM CT/12PM ET/ 4PM UK/
Researcher: Jim Surmeier, Ph.D.
Research Spotlight #5: Prevention and Parkinson's disease: From Population Studies to Precision Medicine
Date: Tuesday, October 13 @ 8 AM PT/ 11AM ET/4PM GMT
Researcher: Caroline M. Tanner, MD, Ph.D., FAAN, FANA
Research Spotlight #6: Exercise and Parkinson's
Date: Tuesday, December 8 @ 10AM CT/ 11AM ET/4PM GMT
Researcher: Daniel Montie Corcos, Ph.D.
About the World Parkinson Coalition®
The World Parkinson Coalition Inc. provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial scientific World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, all while influencing future research and care options.
About Parkinson’s Disease
Affecting more than one million Americans and 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.
