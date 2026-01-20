- Docket Number:
- FDA-2025-D-2275
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA, Agency, or we) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “M4Q(R2) The Common Technical Document for the Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use: Quality.” The draft guidance was prepared under the auspices of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). The draft guidance is intended to establish a globally harmonized framework to organizing and presenting quality data included in registration applications for medicinal products for human use. The draft guidance updates the quality section of the common technical document (CTD) to further improve registration and life cycle management efficiency, facilitate digitalization and knowledge management, and support provisions for emerging technologies.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2025-D-2275.