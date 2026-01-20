Las Vegas Window Coverings Center Expands Fleet for Summerlin & Henderson Motorized Shades

Installing custom motorized roller shades in a Summerlin West home to block Mojave UV rays while preserving Red Rock Canyon views. Premium composite plantation shutters installed in a Henderson residential estate, meeting all local HOA white-to-street requirements. One of our newly expanded service trucks dispatched for a window treatments consultation in the Las Vegas valley. Our professional service fleet providing on-site window treatment consultations for a modern residential property in Summerlin Automated motorized roller shades integrated into a Henderson luxury estate, offering effortless light control and privacy.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Window Coverings Center Announces Major Fleet Expansion to Serve Summerlin and Henderson with Advanced Motorized Shades and Plantation ShuttersAs the Mojave Desert prepares for the intense thermal demands of the 2026 season, Las Vegas Window Coverings Center, the valley’s premier window treatments store, has officially launched a strategic expansion of its specialized service fleet. This deployment is specifically designed to provide rapid-response, factory-direct solutions for homeowners in Summerlin, Henderson, and the surrounding Las Vegas area.With the rising demand for smart home integration, the center is prioritizing the installation of high-performance motorized blinds and motorized shades. These advanced window coverings allow residents to automate their home's thermal defense, blocking up to 99% of UV rays through precision-engineered solar screens and roller shades."Las Vegas homeowners, particularly in master-planned communities like The Ridges, Seven Hills, and Summerlin West, face unique challenges with heat gain and HOA compliance," said the Director of Operations at Las Vegas Window Coverings Center. "By expanding our fleet of service trucks, we are bringing our window treatments store experience directly to the customer’s driveway. We are now equipped to offer same-day measurements and consultations, ensuring that residents can secure their homes against 115°F temperatures with the most durable shutters and shades on the market."A Local Authority in Window Coverings As a factory-direct window coverings supplier, Las Vegas Window Coverings Center eliminates the middleman, providing wholesale pricing on premium materials. The new fleet expansion focuses on several key product pillars:Motorized Shades: Hardwired and battery-operated systems compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Control4.Plantation Shutters: Sustainable composite and wood shutters engineered to withstand dry desert air without warping or cracking.Solar Screens: High-density interior and exterior screens that preserve views of Red Rock Canyon and the Las Vegas Strip while rejecting solar heat.Blackout Solutions: Essential for Las Vegas hospitality professionals and shift workers requiring total light control.Meeting Strict HOA Guidelines For residents in Summerlin and Henderson, maintaining "White-to-Street" exterior uniformity is a critical requirement. Las Vegas Window Coverings Center specializes in HOA-approved window treatments, ensuring that every installation meets local community standards while providing maximum interior aesthetic appeal.About Las Vegas Window Coverings Center: Located at 3871 S Valley View Blvd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89103, Las Vegas Window Coverings Center is the region's leading provider of custom window treatments. Specializing in motorized blinds, roller shades, and shutters, the company serves the entire Clark County area with a commitment to energy efficiency, professional installation, and wholesale pricing.Media Contact: Company: Las Vegas Window Coverings Center Contact: [Insert Name] Phone: (702) 237-4401 Website: https://lasvegaswindowcoveringscenter.com/

