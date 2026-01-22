Dr. Chase Brings Minard’s Into Its Brand Portfolio to Preserve a 160-Year Maritime Remedy

Minards Heritage Pain Relief Since 1860 Minards Heritage Pain Relief for all ages Minards has been helping Generations of Families with Pain Relief

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Where can I find that old liniment my grandmother used?" - Months of customer pleas save beloved Canadian treasure from marketplace oblivionDr. Chase Family of Care announced today that Minard's Liniment, the beloved 160-year-old Maritime pain relief formula, has officially joined the Dr. Chase heritage product line after months of customer inquiries expressing concern this piece of Canadian pharmaceutical heritage might be lost forever."We had customers calling regularly asking, 'Where can I find that old liniment my grandmother used?' and 'Does Minard's still exist?'" said the Dr. Chase Family of Care team. "These weren't occasional inquiries—this was sustained demand for months from people sharing multi-generational family stories about its effectiveness. When customers kept asking us where to find this Maritime treasure, we realized the answer was simple: bring it home to the Dr. Chase family where Canadian heritage remedies belong."Maritime Necessity Meets Canadian HeritageOriginally created by Dr. Levi Minard in Nova Scotia's Hants County during the 1860s, the formula was born from necessity—Atlantic fishermen needed pain relief that would work in bone-chilling maritime conditions where failure meant lost livelihood. Dr. Minard's powerful combination of camphor, medicinal turpentine, and ammonia water earned him the title "King of Pain Relief" as the remedy's reputation spread from Maritime fishing villages across Canada."Minard's represents everything the Dr. Chase heritage stands for—authentic Canadian innovation, proven effectiveness through generations of family use, and formulations that work because they had to work," the team explained.Perfect Union of Canadian Heritage GiantsThe addition represents the perfect union of two pillars of Canadian pharmaceutical heritage. Dr. Chase, serving Canadian families since 1856 with gentle, effective remedies, provides ideal stewardship for Minard's 1860s Maritime innovation, ensuring this authentic Canadian treasure continues serving families for generations to come.The customer response revealed a significant gap in the Canadian pain relief market: while many products claim heritage inspiration, very few offer unchanged historical formulations with proven generational effectiveness. The integration ensures that Minard's Maritime heritage receives modern pharmaceutical support while preserving its authentic character.From Near-Loss to New LifeThe persistent customer demand revealed not just individual loyalty, but broader market opportunity for authentic Canadian heritage remedies. As Canadians increasingly seek natural pain relief alternatives, heritage products with unchanged formulations represent a rare treasure in today's marketplace.Every bottle maintains Dr. Minard's exact 1860s specifications: 10.5% medicinal turpentine, 5.45% camphor, and 2.3% ammonia water—the precise combination Maritime fishermen trusted in conditions that would challenge any modern alternative. The traditional formulation addresses arthritis, muscle strains, and joint pain through targeted topical application, providing the deep-penetrating relief that made the formula famous throughout 19th century Canada.AvailabilityMinard's Liniment is now available at DrChase.com and participating retailers nationwide. The integration demonstrates commitment to preserving Canadian pharmaceutical heritage for future generations while ensuring proven remedies remain accessible to modern families.Retailers interested in carrying the complete Dr. Chase heritage family can contact customerservice@stellacanada.com or 1-800-263-7546.About Dr. Chase Family of CareDr. Chase Family of Care, under three generations of licensed pharmacists, serves as Canada's premier guardian of pharmaceutical heritage. Founded on Dr. Alvin Wood Chase's 1856 vision, the company now stewards over 325 years of combined Canadian pharmaceutical innovation including KOLIK Gripe Water, Sweet Dreams, X-ZEMA, Koff & Kold, SNAP Facial Exfoliants, and now Minard's Pain Relief—offering comprehensive heritage remedies spanning complete family care from pediatrics through adult wellness. The company preserves authentic Canadian remedies by combining traditional wisdom with modern pharmaceutical standards. For more information, visit drchase.com.Media Contact:Dr. Chase Family of Carecustomerservice@stellacanada.com1-800-263-7546

