LeadingIT, Chicago IT MSP, Named One of 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Chicago Managed IT Services Provider Recognized for Excellence in Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeadingIT (600 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661, (815) 308-2095) announced today that it has been honored as one of Chicago's 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation in human resource practices and employee engagement.The award honors organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding workplace culture, comprehensive benefits, and commitment to professional development.LeadingIT, a Chicago managed IT services provider , delivers comprehensive cybersecurity and technology support to businesses with 25-200 employees across the Chicagoland area. The company specializes in serving nonprofits, manufacturers, schools, accounting firms, government agencies, and law offices with proactive IT management."We are driven to continuously grow and make all decisions based on accountability, and excellence. This award confirms that's a pretty solid way to do things," said Laura Piekos, President of LeadingIT.Since its founding in 2010, LeadingIT has built a reputation for delivering fast, friendly, and comprehensive IT outsourcing with a focus on cybersecurity excellence. The company's all-inclusive service model provides organizations with 24/7 monitoring, network management, data backup and recovery, and IT help desk support. This approach eliminates technology concerns so businesses can focus on their core missions.LeadingIT's workplace culture emphasizes continuous learning, professional development, and work-life balance. The company offers comprehensive training programs, clear advancement pathways, and competitive compensation packages—key factors in the Best and Brightest evaluation process.The recognition comes as LeadingIT continues expanding service offerings in response to evolving cybersecurity threats and compliance requirements. Organizations throughout Chicagoland seeking reliable managed IT support benefit from specialized expertise in HIPAA, PCI DSS, and FTC compliance, along with co-managed IT services for businesses with existing internal technology departments.About LeadingITLeadingIT is a managed IT services and cybersecurity provider serving the Chicago metropolitan area since 2010. Located at 600 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661, as well as three other Chicagoland locations, LeadingIT specializes in delivering comprehensive technology support to small and mid-sized organizations with 25-200 employees. As an IT MSP (managed service provider), the company offers proactive IT management, 24/7 monitoring and helpdesk services, advanced cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, data backup and disaster recovery, and compliance assistance. LeadingIT serves diverse industries including nonprofits, manufacturers, educational institutions, professional services firms, and government agencies throughout Chicagoland. For more information, call (815) 308-2095 or visit www.goleadingit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.