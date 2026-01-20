Delegation of CCAC and Members of Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel Visited ICAC of Hong Kong

MACAU, January 20 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, led a delegation of the CCAC and invited all members of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel to visit the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Hong Kong today (20th January), where they met and exchanged views with the Commissioner of the ICAC of Hong Kong, Woo Ying-ming, on issues of corruption fighting, corruption prevention and integrity education, among others.

Ao Ieong Seong stated that both sides have been maintaining close cooperation in mutual case assistance, intelligence exchange and training activities over the years. She hopes that good liaison between both sides will be maintained continuously and that both sides will jointly promote the cooperation with other anti-corruption agencies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with a view to contributing to the building of integrity in the Greater Bay Area. In addition, Ao Ieong Seong introduced the functions of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel of Macao, which are to analyse and monitor the non-criminal complaints against the CCAC personnel and make suggestions to the Chief Executive.

Woo Ying-ming welcomed Ao Ieong Seong and the respective delegation and introduced the work carried out by the ICAC of Hong Kong in fighting corruption, promoting integrity and fostering international cooperation. He noted that the ICAC of Hong Kong and the CCAC of Macao have maintained close cooperation over the years and will continue to dedicate themselves to combatting corruption crimes in the future, strengthen liaison with anti-corruption agencies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and deepen exchanges.

Participants of the meeting from the ICAC of Hong Kong included the Deputy Commissioner and Head of Operations, Yau Shu-chun and the Director of Investigation of the Operations Department, Chong Ka-lok.

In addition, Ao Ieong Seong and the respective delegation also visited the Prosecutions Division under the Department of Justice of Hong Kong, where they met with the Director of Public Prosecutions, Yang Mei Kei, to get to know the procedures adopted by the Prosecutions Division to process corruption cases.

The CCAC believes that the visit not only deepened the cooperation between the relevant competent departments of Macao and Hong Kong but also enabled the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel to better understand the operation and internal supervision mechanism of corruption fighting in Hong Kong.

Other members in the CCAC’s delegation included the Chief of the Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan In Chio, and the Head of the Investigation Department 2 of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Io Fu Chun, among others, together with the President of the Monitoring Committee on Discipline of the CCAC Personnel, Wang Yu, and members of the committee, Fang Quan, Tong Kai Chung, António José Dias Azedo and Tai Ka Peng.