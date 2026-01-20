Omegarender Named World’s Best Architectural CGI Company 2025–2026

Ethereal Cradle - Open AI Campus in Nevada by Omegarender Miami Circuit - Formula 1 race track by Omegarender Night Villa by Omegarender

Omegarender has been recognized at the highest level of the International Property Awards, one of the leading global platforms in the real estate industry.

We’re officially the best architectural CGI company in the world for 2025-26 — and that’s the result,” — Artem Kupriianenko, Founder of Omegarender

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3D rendering studio Omegarender has been awarded the title of Best International Architectural CGI Company 2025–2026 at the International Property Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of real estate” — one of the most prestigious global competitions in the real estate and built environment industry.The International Property Awards serve as a global platform where the world’s leading companies compete for the title through exceptional projects in visualization, architecture, design, and construction, setting the benchmark for excellence and often shaping the defining trends and achievements of the year. Winning at the awards’ top tier represents the highest distinction within the International Property Awards program, following a rigorous multi-stage judging process led by renowned industry experts from around the globe.In the finals, Omegarender was selected ahead of several globally recognized studios, including Australia-based Binyan Studios and The Boundary, a U.S. and UK visualization leader — companies widely regarded as benchmarks in their respective markets. The recognition reflects Omegarender’s established position in the U.S. market, where the studio works with firms such as Gensler, Perkins+Will, and OBMI, as well as its expanding portfolio of projects for Australian clients , including Optima Healthcare Group, DGK Architects, Skylife, and Good Things.Omegarender began as a highly ambitious project built from the ground up, and by 2026 has transformed into a world-recognized studio with a team of over 150 professionals, working with clients such as Gensler, Zaha Hadid Architects, Emaar, SOM, Binghatti, HKS, and others. Specializing in high-end architectural CGI , Omegarender helps architects, developers, and designers win competitions, secure approvals, and elevate marketing performance long before construction begins. Through photorealistic imagery and cinematic storytelling, the studio has become a strategic partner in shaping how architecture is presented, financed, and ultimately brought to life.“We’re officially the best architectural CGI company in the world for 2026 — and that’s the result,” says Artem Kupriianenko, Founder of Omegarender. “This award proves that architectural visualization is about influence, precision, and the ability to define how architecture is seen before it exists. We’re proud to be setting that global standard.”This international recognition follows Omegarender’s regional win at the Arabian Property Awards in September 2025, where the studio was named Best Architectural CGI Company, qualifying it to compete on the global stage. The London award confirms the studio’s leadership not only at a regional level, but across the worldwide architectural visualization industry. Previously, Omega gained recognition at the prestigious Dubai 2100 Award, showcasing a bold, future-oriented vision of a rapidly evolving Arabian city, and went on to win the A’Design Award — an international juried competition honoring outstanding design.International Property Awards unite the most renowned projects and visionary work worldwide, capturing the year’s defining achievements and setting the direction for what comes next. They define the industry’s current standard and establish the benchmark that drives long-term leadership.

Omegarender showreel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.