Woman Injured in Clarksville Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

January 20, 2026

Clarksville, NH – On Friday, January 16, 2026, rescue personnel, along with a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to the area of Corridor Trail 20 and Primary Trail 131 for a report of a female who had sustained a leg injury in a snowmobile crash.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., Dispatch centers received a 911 call for a female who was injured in a snowmobile crash. Northern Border Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, as well as Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department, while NH State Police Troop F Dispatch notified a Fish and Game Conservation Officer.

The female operator involved was identified as Emily Walden, 43, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Scene investigation and witness statements show Walden and a riding partner attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of Primary Trail 131 and Corridor Trail 20. Walden inadvertently hit the accelerator on her snowmobile, propelling her down a short, steep embankment adjacent to the trail. Walden was thrown from her snowmobile and ultimately suffered a leg injury. Walden was evaluated and packaged into a rescue sled at the scene before being transported out by Pittsburg Rescue Squad. Once back at staging, Walden was evaluated further by the 45th Parallel EMS team and later transported via ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.