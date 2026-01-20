Airlink Inc. and SMBC Aviation Capital Announce Three-Year Partnership

SMBC Aviation Capital pledges donation to Airlink

The multi-year gift will provide consistent support for Airlink's programs globally, from long-term recovery and community strengthening to rapid responses.

This three-year partnership reflects our belief that the aviation industry has both an opportunity and a responsibility to contribute to global humanitarian efforts.” — Annabel Fitzgerald, SMBC Aviation Capital Senior Vice President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airlink, Inc. and SMBC Aviation Capital today announced a new, three-year, €300,000 partnership to support global humanitarian response during and following natural and manmade disasters.Airlink, a U.S.-based, global humanitarian organization, gets humanitarian aid to where it’s needed most, quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively, by activating their air transport and logistics network in the event of a disaster or crisis.“Airlink's model proves that aviation can be a force for good and transform the way the humanitarian sector supports vulnerable communities around the world,” said Paloma Adams-Allen, Airlink President and CEO. “This year, nearly 240 million people are expected to need humanitarian aid and disaster relief. Collaborating with SMBC Aviation Capital positions us to accelerate our responses and equip communities with the aid needed to recover and rebuild. We are excited to kick off 2026 with such a strong commitment to our work."The Dublin-based aircraft lessor previously pledged $100,000 towards Airlink’s Türkiye-Syria earthquake response in 2023, helping provide critical aid and emergency responders in the critical first 24 hours of that response; and another $10,000 to support disaster response programs in Africa when their former Head of Aircraft Trading, Michael Weiss, embarked on a motorcycle journey from Cape Town to London.“Partnering with Airlink reflects our commitment to meaningful social impact,” said Annabel Fitzgerald, SMBC Aviation Capital Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs. “Airlink's work demonstrates aviation at its best, connecting resources with urgent need, and making the impossible possible in the world's most challenging environments. This three-year partnership reflects our belief that the aviation industry has both an opportunity and a responsibility to contribute to global humanitarian efforts. We're proud to support their critical mission of delivering humanitarian relief where it's needed most.”The multi-year gift will provide consistent support for Airlink's programs around the world, from long-term programs in Sudan, Gaza, and Haiti, to rapid responses in the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and beyond. Airlink breaks down barriers that responders face in humanitarian relief, including high costs and access across borders and conflict lines—making the impossible possible in responses to over 50 disasters annually.To join Airlink and SMBC Aviation Capital in supporting communities around the world, or to learn more about Airlink’s ongoing responses, visit the link here. About Airlink, Inc.Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization supporting communities in crisis by providing airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 250 humanitarian organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 15,000 relief workers and transported 8,100 metric tons of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 75 million people impacted by disasters. Visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn, Threads, and Instagram.About SMBC Aviation CapitalSMBC Aviation Capital is one of the largest aircraft leasing companies globally by number of aircraft and benefits from the strong support of its shareholders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corporation. SMBC Aviation Capital has a high-quality global airline customer base with a portfolio comprising 88% narrow-body aircraft and 76% new technology aircraft (by net book value). SMBC Aviation Capital has a strong capital position and holds an A- and BBB+ rating with S&P and Fitch respectively, reflecting the long-term strength of its business. For more information, please visit: https://www.smbc.aero/

