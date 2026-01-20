Venatôre Appoints Sebastian Lambert and Turner Hirsh: Growing Talent and Operational Leadership

Venatore's Corporate Logo 2026 Turner Hirsh, Venatore's Sr. Enterprise Operations Manager Sebastian Lambert, Venatore's Dir. of Talent Strategy & Growth

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venatôre today announced the appointments of Sebastian Lambert as Director of Talent Strategy and Growth and Turner Hirsh as Senior Enterprise Operations Manager. The additions support the company’s continued growth and expanding mission support across defense, intelligence, and government customers.Lambert brings nearly 20 years of experience leading recruiting and talent operations aligned with Special Operations Command and defense and intelligence programs. He has built and scaled recruiting functions for highly specialized, cleared roles across the U.S. and overseas environments. At Venatôre, Lambert is leading Talent Pathfinder™, the company’s recruiting and talent deployment framework designed to rapidly identify and place mission-ready professionals aligned with client operational needs.Hirsh brings more than a decade of experience leading enterprise operations, finance, and compliance for government-aligned programs worldwide. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief of Party for Operations on a large-scale citizen security initiative in Ecuador. At Venatôre, Hirsh is responsible for scaling operational infrastructure, governance, and program readiness to support sustained growth.“Sebastian and Turner bring the right combination of mission understanding, operational discipline, and people-first leadership,” said Maria Martinkov, Chief Executive Officer of Venatôre. “As we grow, these roles are critical to ensuring we scale with intention while continuing to deliver trusted outcomes for our customers.”About Venatôre LLC Venatôre is a mission-driven defense and intelligence solutions integrator focused on helping government and national security organizations adapt, integrate, and operate advanced technologies at speed. The company specializes in aligning tools, talent, and operational frameworks to deliver measurable mission impact in complex, high-stakes environments.

