Kris Farren Moss Receives International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

For Immediate Release by the Independent Press Award 2026 Independent Press Award Winner Author Kris Farren Moss "Your Guide to Ritual Design: Redefine Your Day, Transform Your Life" by Kris Farren Moss 2026 Independent Press Award Winner

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Independent Press Award recognized Your Guide to Ritual Design: Redefine Your Day, Transform Your Life by Kris Farren Moss as the Winner in the Well-Being category.The Independent Press Award is judged by a panel of industry professionals, including publishers, authors, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians, and professional copywriters. Winners and Distinguished Favorites are selected based on overall excellence in content, presentation, and contribution to the field."Your Guide to Ritual Design: Redefine Your Day, Transform Your Life" is a heartfelt invitation to harness the transformative power of ritual to change your life. Rituals already weave through our daily routines; when approached with care and discernment, these ordinary practices can become grounding touchpoints—restoring attention, anchoring meaning, and reawakening our inner authority.By setting aside as little as ten minutes a day, you can cultivate greater clarity, presence, and resilience — qualities essential for navigating a high-pressure world. In this award-winning book, you’ll learn how ritual design can be used to create impactful and inspiring experiences in both your personal and professional life:• Discover what constitutes a powerful ritual and how you can create one that resonates with you• Learn how to begin and end your days with purpose, focus, and psychological steadiness• Reimagine everyday moments as opportunities to reset, reflect, and reconnect“Your Guide to Ritual Design” will resonate with anyone seeking depth beyond productivity and magic in the mundane— especially for those of us ready to lead, live, and create with greater intention and integrity.In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as Kris Farren Moss, Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included were Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press."The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector," stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to view this year's list of IPA Winners, please visit:---ABOUT THE AUTHORKris Farren Moss is an award-winning author, executive coach, and speaker who helps individuals and organizations navigate uncertainty, clarify purpose, and lead with intention. A Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) with undergraduate and MBA degrees from Stanford University, she blends analytical rigor with a deeply human understanding of how people and communities create intentional change. Her book, "Your Guide to Ritual Design: Redefine Your Day, Transform Your Life," reflects her curiosity about how people make meaning, and design the quiet structures that support it, in modern life. Each coaching relationship is tailored to your specific goals and challenges, providing targeted support where you need it most.Small-group coaching that combines the depth of personal insight with the strength and perspective of collective wisdom. These thoughtfully facilitated sessions create a supportive, confidential environment where participants explore shared challenges, learn from one another, and discover fresh ways forward. Through guided reflection, dialogue, and practical tools, the group helps surface new perspectives, untangle stuck patterns, and build clarity and momentum together. Each group is intentionally designed around a common theme or challenge, offering structure, connection, and forward movement without sacrificing depth or individuality.Keynotes: Dynamic, interactive presentations that introduce audiences to the transformative power of intentional ritual design. Drawing from contemplative traditions and contemporary research, these talks explore how rituals shape human experience and can be harnessed to create more meaningful connections in work and life. Presentations can be customized to focus on organizational culture, well-being, or community building. Includes Q&A session and practical takeaways participants can implement immediately.Workshops: Thoughtful, participatory experiences that invite individuals and groups into deeper presence, reflection, and meaning-making. These workshops create spacious, guided environments where participants slow down, engage with intention, and explore practices that foster insight, connection, and renewal. Drawing from a range of contemplative traditions and contemporary research, each session is designed to be accessible, adaptable, and responsive to the needs of the group. Find out more, and to contact the author, please visit: https://krisfarrenmoss.com/#contact ABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Legal Disclaimer:

