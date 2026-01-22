Community Health Media Launches New Breast Oncology Podcast Featuring Global KOLs — Unfiltered and Off Script

Community Health Media launches an unscripted breast oncology podcast with global KOLs, featuring candid expert dialogue and patient voices on major platforms.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Health Media (CHM) today announced the launch of its first breast oncology podcast, co-hosted by two globally recognized key opinion leaders : Dr. Jason Mouabbi of MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Paolo Tarantino of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.Designed to tackle the most complex questions in cancer care, the podcast delivers candid, unscripted conversations on emerging clinical data, evolving research, and the real-world realities of practicing oncology — without commercial spin or polished talking points.Unlike traditional industry programming, each episode centers on timely and often controversial topics shaping the field today, creating space for honest dialogue, debate, and intellectual rigor among peers.The series will also feature patient advocates, ensuring that lived experience remains central to the discussion and helping bridge the gap between scientific advancement and everyday patient impact.“Oncology is moving fast, and not every question has a clean answer,” said Dr. Mouabbi. “This podcast creates space for transparency about how decisions are actually made in practice.”“We’re intentionally going off script,” added Dr. Tarantino. “That means discussing breakthroughs alongside limitations and tradeoffs. It’s honest dialogue, not polished messaging.”The monthly podcast will feature a rotating lineup of global oncology leaders, clinician-scientists, researchers, and advocates, offering a consistent forum where science, clinical judgment, and real-world experience intersect.“There’s a lot of oncology content that stays on the surface,” said Seth Laderman, CEO of Community Health Media. “This platform was built to do the opposite — to ask harder questions and give clinicians the freedom to speak openly about what’s working, what isn’t, and what’s next.”What Sets This Podcast ApartThe first monthly breast oncology podcast anchored by global KOLsFully unscripted, peer-to-peer discussionsFocus on both cutting-edge science and the human experience of medicineGrowing roster of top oncology leaders and researchersDistribution & AvailabilityNew episodes will be released monthly and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other major platforms.About Community Health MediaCommunity Health Media is a healthcare media and insights platform elevating expert voices through premium content, peer education, and data-driven storytelling. CHM partners with clinicians, researchers, and healthcare organizations to deliver credible, impactful conversations across medicine.

