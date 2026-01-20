Coo Coo Cookies To Sponsor Concert, Event Panels at DaggerCon 2026

This is not a snack. This is a wake up call. This is initiation!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DaggerCon 2026, an anime and fandom convention celebrating pop culture, creativity, and community, is proud to announce Coo Coo Cookies as their exclusive Amethyst sponsor of the upcoming event, taking place March 13–14, 2026, at the Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel.Coo Coo Cookies will play a featured role in enhancing the attendee experience through on-site brand presence, premium visibility, and interactive engagement throughout the two-day convention. Known for its bold flavors and playful brand identity, Coo Coo Cookies is a natural fit for DaggerCon’s vibrant anime and fandom audience."Coo Coo Cookies was built for the bold, the curious, and the caffeine-hungry legends who shape culture—not passively watch it", says spokesperson King Coo Coo, "DaggerCon’s energy matches ours: electric, unapologetic, and buzzing with creative chaos. Sponsoring DaggerCon 2026 wasn’t a decision… It was destiny. This is where new fandoms ignite, niche worlds collide, and the next era of storytelling begins. We had to be part of that spark."Coo Coo Cookies will sponsor select concerts and event panels, helping bring live entertainment, fan-favorite discussions, and unforgettable moments to the DaggerCon experience. Local anime rapper None Like Jason will perform, as well as King Coo Coo himself at the convention welcome event on Friday, March 13th."We will have 24-hour panel rooms at the host hotel and our attendees will definitely benefit from Coo Coo Cookies", says Camilla Garcia of DaggerCon, "We also love that they are really excited about sponsoring DaggerCon and want to heavily participate."In addition to the Friday's None Like Jason concert, Coo Coo Cookies is also providing support for a dozen panels and the Maar Vin's Masquerade Madness Cosplay Show on Saturday. King Coo Coo is expected to address the attendees during both events and there will be samples and prizes to the participants."DaggerCon is a gravitational pull for imagination—and we can already feel the floor vibrating. We’re excited to meet the fans who live at 200% passion, creators rewriting the rules, and cosplayers who treat craftsmanship like a superpower. And yes, King Coo Coo will absolutely be at the panels. Anywhere creativity, fandom, and caffeine intersect… that’s where Coo Coo Cookies belong. Let's go Coo Coo!"About DaggerConDaggerCon is an anime and fandom convention held annually in Atlanta, bringing together fans of anime, cosplay, gaming, and pop culture for panels, concerts, exhibitors, and community-driven experiences.About Coo Coo CookiesCoo Coo Cookies is a specialty cookie brand known for handcrafted recipes, bold flavors, and a fun, community-focused approach to creating memorable sweet experiences.Event Details:Dates: March 13–14, 2026Location: Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel, 866 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308Tickets: $50 and available now on Eventbrite and the Dagger-Con.com official website Exhibitors & Sponsors: Sponsorships start at $1,000 and include exhibit space.For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership information, please contact:team@dagger-con.com

