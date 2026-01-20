R.I. State Council on the Arts announces recipients of the voter-approved bond measure

Warwick, RI – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) today announced recommendations of grants totaling some $2.75 million to 17 arts and cultural facilities organizations during an event at The Gamm Theatre in Warwick. These grants are funded by appropriations from the voter-approved 2024 ballot measure, Cultural Arts and Economy Grant Program Bond.

The awards are matching grants to fund critical capital projects at public and nonprofit arts and performance venues, museums and cultural centers statewide. These investments, through RISCA's State Cultural Facilities Grant Program (SCFG) will enhance accessibility; bring facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA); update building and fire codes; improve energy efficiency; and expand the organizations' capacity to serve their communities.

Administered by RISCA, the ballot measure also approved funding to three named arts entities, Tomaquag Museum, Kingston on the URI campus, Newport Contemporary Ballet, Newport, and Trinity Repertory Co., Providence.

"When we invest in the arts, we're investing in jobs, tourism, education, and the vitality of our cities and towns," said Governor Dan McKee. "Making cultural facilities more modern and accessible positions them for long-term success and makes a real difference in their communities. I'm proud to see the results of what Rhode Islanders made possible when they voted to support this bond."

"I was proud to strongly support the arts economy bond measure that provided the funding announced today because Rhode Island's arts and cultural organizations are vital to our state's identity and economic vitality," said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. "These grants will support jobs, tourism, and local businesses, as well as local institutions that bring people together and enrich our communities."

President of the Senate Valarie J. Lawson said, "Investments in Rhode Island's artistic and cultural communities benefit all of us by spurring innovation, enriching the fabric of our neighborhoods, and driving economic opportunity. RISCA plays a vital role in supporting the individuals and organizations that make Rhode Island a widely recognized hub of creativity, and I am grateful for its outstanding work. Congratulations to all the grant recipients, who will contribute so much to cities and towns across our state."

"Rhode Island has a well-deserved reputation as a hub of creative expression, and Rhode Islanders have consistently stood up to support important investments in the artistic and cultural institutions that enrich the fabric of our communities," said Sen. Hanna Gallo. "These awards through the Cultural Facilities Grant Program will help so many venues and organizations continue to thrive and ensure all Rhode Islanders can access the life-changing power of the arts."

"Non-profit cultural facilities provide spaces for arts education, community gatherings, and arts and cultural programming. We know that the projects funded by past ballot measures created statewide economic impact -- as 90 percent of the funds from the projects supported by the 2014 and 2021 cultural facilities bonds were spent in all 39 cities and towns," Todd Trebour, Executive Director, RISCA, said. "We're grateful to the voters, Gove. McKee, Speaker Shekarchi, and Senate President Lawson. Without them, these key investments would not be possible."

Tony Estrella, The Gamm Theatre's Artistic Director, said: "An investment in much needed infrastructure for our arts institutions is an investment in our everyday quality of life and Rhode Island's future. Thanks to my fellow citizens from Woonsocket, through Providence and Warwick to Newport and Westerly for recognizing the contribution our hardworking non-profits make to the incredible vibrancy of the Biggest Little. We know how to make every dollar count. This grant will go a long way at The Gamm to help make our facility, our productions and education programs more accessible, visible and impactful to more and more of our fellow Rhode Islanders."

According to Stephanie Tavares, Executive Director, Cape Verdean American Community Development, "This investment from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a powerful affirmation of the role that culture, community, and place play in building a stronger Rhode Island while also anchoring arts and culture as a driver of community connection and economic vitality in downtown Pawtucket. For the Cape Verdean community and the broader Rhode Island community, this support helps transform our vision into a permanent space where culture, creativity, and opportunity come together.

Some examples of project are:

Cape Verdean American Community Development, Pawtucket, Grant: $500,000

Joining funding from the Champlin Foundation and the City of Pawtucket, the grant will support modernization of core systems in Capeverdean American Community Development's two-story building, located in downtown Pawtucket. Funding will address safety, crumbling masonry, accessibility, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and building envelope upgrades. The renovation will create a premier cultural facility that allows for expansion of programming capacity; serves as an anchor for Pawtucket's arts district; attracts communities in greater Providence and beyond; and ensures full ADA compliance.

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre, Warwick, Grant: $331,652

Its investment in its Warwick facility will continue to ensure it remains a vibrant, welcoming, and accessible cultural anchor for Rhode Island and Southeastern New England. Planned facility improvements will better serve the theater's artists, audiences, and community by dedicating lab space for its recently announced new play development program and growing its education and community engagement programs. Other enhancements include a more accessible lobby entrance and the addition of an elevator, which will make the building fully ADA accessible for the theater's diverse patron base, creating a seamless patron experience. Funding from the SCFG program will inspire further community philanthropy and strengthen The Gamm's capacity to engage and serve the region for years to come.

Newport Art Museum, Newport, Grant: $211,841

Improvements to Griswold House will remove barriers to access, protect collections and historic architecture, expand exhibition capacity, improve comfort for visitors, staff, and artists, and reduce energy use and operating costs. Among the needed projects are integration of a new Buildings Management System (BMS) to unify controls across the Museum's historic buildings, and a scalable menu of climate improvements, including added dehumidification and humidification, de-stratification of trapped heat, replace mini split in the artist apartment, and replace aging HVAC units. Campus walkway re-paving will rehabilitate the Museum's heavily worn and uneven walkways, which currently pose significant accessibility challenges.

South County Art Association, Kingston, Grant: $200,000

Preservation and adaptive reuse for the John Russell House, Kingston Village, will provide new classrooms, studios, and galleries, expand parking and outdoor programming, and ensure ADA accessibility. This expansion will allow the association to serve an additional 1,200–1,500 students annually; grow audiences by up to 40 percent; and create new partnerships. The Russell House project will enrich the state's arts economy for generations to come by expanding access, supporting artists, and building a lasting cultural legacy.

The Granite Theatre, Westerly, Grant: $92,522

This project will replace and upgrade outdated stage lights to energy efficient LEDs, the light board, and necessary electrical work to ensure safety and compliance. This upgrade will not only contribute to energy efficiency and sustainability but will also enhance artistic capabilities for many years to come. About Rhode Island State Council on the Arts: Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders.

The State Cultural Facilities Grant Program (SCFG), administered by RISCA, promotes careful planning for capital improvement, preservation, renovation, and new construction projects for public and nonprofit artistic, performance, museum, and cultural centers throughout Rhode Island. Through its matching requirements, the program stimulates broader community support and participation in cultural facility projects statewide.