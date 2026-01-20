Palmetto Moon Expands to Virginia with First Store Opening at River Ridge in Lynchburg

Lynchburg's strong sense of community, family values, and appreciation for the outdoors make it the perfect place to introduce our brand to the Commonwealth.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon , the beloved Southern lifestyle retailer, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Virginia with a new store opening coming to River Ridge (3405 Candlers Mountain Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502) in spring 2026. Known for its curated collection of apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories and more, they are your one-stop shop for the whole family.The new location will be Palmetto Moon's first store in Virginia, marking the brand's ninth state and a significant milestone in its continued Southeast expansion. The Lynchburg store will bring Palmetto Moon's signature blend of Southern hospitality and outdoor living to the heart of Central Virginia.The Grand Opening Celebration will include exclusive giveaways, door prizes, and in-store promotions. For sneak peeks, updates on the Grand Opening, and to learn more about what makes Palmetto Moon special be sure to subscribe to our email list and follow Palmetto Moon on Facebook. "We're incredibly excited to bring Palmetto Moon to Virginia for the first time," said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. "Lynchburg's strong sense of community, family values, and appreciation for the outdoors make it the perfect place to introduce our brand to the Commonwealth. We can't wait to welcome Virginia customers to the Palmetto Moon family and share what makes our stores so special."Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved destination for Southern lifestyle shopping. What started as one small location has expanded into a regional favorite, now with stores across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and now Virginia. The brand is known for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional service, and a carefully curated selection of trending products and regional favorites that celebrate Southern pride and a passion for outdoor adventure.Inside the new Lynchburg store, customers will find a thoughtfully selected assortment of top brands such as YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, Rainbow Sandals, Chubbies, and more. The store will also feature a standout collection of collegiate gear, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Palmetto Moon offers something for everyone—from performance apparel and outdoor gear to drinkware, shoes and accessories. Whether shopping for game day, beach trips, or everyday Southern style, customers will discover products that reflect their lifestyle and local pride.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Lynchburg store and is looking for enthusiastic team members who are passionate about customer service, community connection, and Southern hospitality. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew

