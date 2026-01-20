Influential Women Spotlight: Dr. Geneva Greene on Purpose-Driven Leadership, Culture, Community & Wellbeing

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Sprouts Consulting Advances Organizational Growth Through Research, Communication, and Cultural TransformationDr. Geneva Greene is a culture cultivist, community wellbeing advocate, and organizational development strategist whose work sits at the powerful intersection of research, communication, and cultural transformation. As Founder and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of Sprouts Consulting, Dr. Greene leads an organizational wellbeing firm dedicated to helping institutions cultivate thriving, inclusive, and high-performing communities. Grounded in research and driven by purpose, her work helps organizations align culture, leadership, and communication with people-centered growth.Through Sprouts Consulting, Dr. Greene has partnered with a diverse range of institutions—including Amazon, the National Hockey League, FHI360, Howard University, and WACIF—supporting leaders across corporate, academic, and nonprofit sectors. Her approach blends leadership development, strategic communication, and change management to help organizations move beyond performative commitments toward sustainable organizational transformation. With more than two decades of experience in consulting and community engagement, Dr. Greene is widely recognized for her ability to translate complex research into actionable strategies that strengthen both organizational performance and collective well-being.A passionate academic and educator, Dr. Greene’s scholarship explores arts, organizational culture, and transnational communication. She is also known for her pioneering work on dance as a form of communication and cultural storytelling—examining how movement serves as a language of identity, resilience, and collective memory across global communities. Her research has been published in respected academic journals, including Culture, Health & Sexuality and The Journal of Black Studies, and The Howard Journal of Communication, contributing meaningful insight to conversations around culture, community, and human connection.In addition to her research, Dr. Greene has served as an adjunct instructor and capstone advisor at Georgetown University, where she designed innovative communications courses centered on leadership and global engagement. Her teaching philosophy emphasizes empowering emerging leaders to elevate diverse voices, think critically, and create meaningful impact across cultural and institutional contexts.Beyond consulting and academia, Dr. Greene is deeply committed to cultural advocacy and community engagement. She serves as Managing Editor of Diaspora Voices for TANTV, amplifying global narratives that center identity, culture, and lived experience. She was also a community fellow with the Georgetown-Howard Center for Medical Humanities and Health Justice, where she integrated movement, meditation, and storytelling into initiatives that promote collective wellbeing and healing across communities.Dr. Greene attributes her success to a steadfast commitment to people-centered and community-driven engagement. “Sprouts Consulting was founded on my belief that community and wellness are inseparable,” she explains. “I wanted to create a consulting model that places people at the center of organizational success—recognizing them not only as employees or clients, but as whole individuals.” This philosophy emerged from years of academic research and hands-on leadership experience, where she observed that sustainable progress only occurs when people feel seen, supported, and valued.Currently, Dr. Greene is focused on expanding the reach of her UKNITE model—a framework designed to help organizations embed wellbeing, cooperation, and accountability into everyday practice. This work will be further explored in two forthcoming books centered on community frameworks and workplace transformation. She is also preparing to speak at an upcoming diaspora conference in Brazil, an opportunity that uniquely connects her academic background in dance as communication with her passion for global cultural dialogue and collective growth.The most impactful career advice Dr. Greene has received came from mentors who encouraged her to lead with compassion and curiosity. Influenced by scholars who bridged leadership, spirituality, and movement, she learned early that effective leadership is not solely intellectual—it is deeply human. That perspective continues to shape how she leads, teaches, and collaborates, allowing her to create spaces rooted in empathy, authenticity, and shared purpose.To young women entering this field, Dr. Greene offers guidance grounded in lived experience. “Build with purpose and lead with empathy,” she advises. “Don’t be afraid to integrate all parts of who you are—even the passions that may seem unrelated at first.” Her own journey, which weaves together consulting, academia, and the arts, stands as proof that authenticity is not a liability but a powerful asset. She encourages continuous learning, values-driven leadership, and confidence in one’s voice as essential tools for lasting impact.One of the greatest challenges in Dr. Greene’s field, she notes, is helping organizations move from understanding the idea of community engagement to actually living it out in their workplace culture. While many leaders acknowledge the importance of inclusion and wellbeing, fewer know how to translate those values into measurable, sustainable practices. The opportunity lies in bridging that gap—demonstrating through both data and lived experience that organizations grounded in wellness and inclusion consistently outperform their peers. Research shows that such workplaces experience 21% higher revenue growth and 74% higher productivity, outcomes that Dr. Greene is deeply committed to helping organizations realize.Faith, authenticity, and relentless curiosity guide every aspect of Dr. Greene’s professional and personal life. She believes that leading with faith and integrity builds trust and creates the conditions for meaningful collaboration. Balance is equally important; she intentionally nurtures both her academic and creative passions through dance, travel, and time spent with family.Recognized among the Top 100 Leaders Under 50 by Diversity MBA and honored with the Power the Future Award from The Forum on Workplace Inclusion, Dr. Geneva Greene continues to inspire organizations and communities alike. Through her work, she reminds leaders that wellbeing and belonging are not abstract ideals—but shared responsibilities rooted in human connection, cultural understanding, and purposeful action.Learn More about Geneva Greene:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/geneva-greene or through her website, http://sproutsconsult.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. 