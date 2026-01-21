Karcic Partners Launches AI-Native HR Operating System to Remove HR Noise and Protect Capital

Kristina Karcic-Ehret

Karcic AI-Native HR OS delivers operating leverage by deflecting routine HR questions: benefits/policy Q&A, escalating nuanced matters to HR for final judgment.

Founders need operating leverage. We align the business first, then run HR with embedded operators and an AI assistant that clears the noise. The aim is to protect capital and raise execution speed.” — Kristina Karcic-Ehret

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karcic Partners, founded by Fractional Chief People Officer Kristina Karcic-Ehret, today announced a strategy-first People Operating Model for early-stage and scaling companies, alongside Plug&Play HR, an AI-powered assistant that removes repetitive workload from lean HR teams.Unlike traditional HR consultants who arrive after problems surface, Karcic Partners works upstream. The firm clarifies strategy, aligns the organization to it, and installs a lightweight, scalable operating model: decision rights, operating rhythms, communications, job architecture, and a company-wide talent philosophy, before stepping in as fractional HR leadership to execute the plan and run HR on demand.Karcic AI-Native HR Operating System removes day-to-day HR noise so teams can focus on human work and capital protection . Tier 1 automates high-volume, low-judgment requests, starting with benefits and policy Q&A, while routing exceptions to HR for decision-making. Tier 2 adds controlled workflow management for PTO and time-off requests, with approvals and audit trails built in. The system creates operating leverage without removing human judgment.Karcic Partners’ strategy-first approach protects capital by aligning strategy, organizational, and operating models and puts talent before headcount decisions. Clients typically avoid $250K–$500K in rebuilds, reduce agency spend by $200K+ annually, and prevent mis-hire losses of $50K–$150K per incident. Retention gains can exceed $1M at the executive layer, while G&A is held near 15–18% versus a 25–30% peer benchmark.“Founders don’t need more overhead; they need operating leverage,” said Kristina Karcic-Ehret, Founder of Karcic Partners. “We align the business first, then run HR with embedded operators and an AI assistant that clears the noise. The aim is simple: protect capital, raise execution speed, and keep people focused on decisions that move the business.”Karcic Partners applies a human-centered stance on AI. “Use AI to remove inefficiency, never humanity,” Karcic-Ehret added. “Automation handles the repeatable. Judgment, leadership, and culture stay decisively human.”Karcic Partners is onboarding seed-to-Series C companies and select growth-stage teams. To request an interview, product briefing, or client ROI walkthrough, use the media contacts below.Key Product Description: Karcic AI-Native HR Operating SystemKarcic AI-Native HR Operating System removes day-to-day HR noise so teams can focus on human work and capital protection. Tier 1 automates high-volume, low-judgment requests, starting with benefits and policy Q&A, while routing exceptions to HR for decision-making. Tier 2 adds controlled workflow management for PTO and time-off requests, with approvals and audit trails built in. The system creates operating leverage without removing human judgment.About Kristina Karcic-EhretKristina Karcic-Ehret is a fractional Chief People Officer and the founder of Karcic Partners, with 20+ years of experience building people systems for high-growth tech and global enterprises. As SVP, People at HUMAN Security, she led global HR operations, managed a $3.2M P&L, and steered M&A integrations; earlier at Sisense, she helped build an award-winning culture and optimized HR tech for 1,000+ employees. Known as a “culture architect,” she aligns strategy, org design, and talent systems to measurable outcomes; G&A discipline, faster executive ramp, and retention. Her principle on AI is clear: automate the repeatable, protect judgment and dignity, and keep leadership deeply human.About Karcic PartnersKarcic Partners is a strategy-first, fractional CPO practice that builds the organizational, operational, and talent foundations founders need to scale with clarity and discipline. The firm embeds with clients to align strategy, structure, operating models, and talent systems, and then runs HR on demand. People-first. AI-accelerated. Embedded for outcomes.

