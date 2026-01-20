'What About Me' by The Tano Jones Revelry Climbs to #22 on Mediabase Hot AC and #24 on Billboard Adult Pop Airplay

Tano Jones Hammock Tano Jones Street American Top 40 - Daly Download

Band’s breakout single earns major national radio support, American Top 40 debut, and global momentum

Having our music played on AFN is a true honor, the men and women of the Armed Forces give so much of themselves every day.” — Tano Jones

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tano Jones Revelry is having a defining moment at Hot AC radio as their emotionally charged single “ What About Me ” continues its nationwide ascent. The song has reached #22 on the Mediabase Hot AC Chart and #24 on the Billboard Adult Pop Airplay Chart, marking a major milestone for the band’s growing national presence.Powered by airplay on more than 125 stations across the U.S., “What About Me” recently made its debut on American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest, introducing the band to a massive national audience. Momentum continued when the track was added to The Daly Download with Carson Daly, further amplifying its reach and cementing its place among today’s most resonant Adult Pop and Hot AC records.With over 10 million global streams and counting, “What About Me” has struck a powerful chord with listeners and programmers alike. The song’s message — rooted in perseverance, unity, and human connection — has aligned seamlessly with the band’s ongoing charitable efforts, making it more than just a hit, but a movement.Critics have praised the song’s emotional depth and sonic scope:“As people hold on through turbulent times, ‘What About Me’ triangulates the human condition of survival, unity, and destiny. Soaring harmonies, soulful backbeats, and fuzz-wah guitars converge into an emotional heat that rekindles our collective connection. It’s an anthem for anyone searching for hope and the strength to keep moving forward.”That sentiment is echoed by industry tastemakers, including Dennis Constantine, Program Director at WXRV The River (Boston), who calls the track, “a message that needs to be heard now.”Radio support has poured in from influential stations nationwide, including KCSN (Los Angeles), Music Choice (New York), WTDY (Philadelphia), KIMN (Denver), WLNK (Charlotte), WALK (Long Island), KYKY (St. Louis), WLTJ (Pittsburgh), KZPT (Kansas City), Sun Radio (Austin), KEZR (San Jose), WXLO (Worcester), WAPS (Akron), WOXL (Asheville), WRSI (Springfield), WMGX (Portland), WNCS (Burlington), KPND (Spokane), KVYN (Santa Rosa) — among many others fueling the track’s continued rise.The success of “What About Me” follows a strong run for the band’s debut album Spinning North, which has surpassed 40 million total streams worldwide. Singles “Daisy,” “Light It,” and “What About Me” have all cracked the Adult Alternative (AAA) Charts, with “Light It” peaking at #38 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Chart earlier this year. The album has been streamed in over 100 countries, including Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil.Adding to the song’s impact, “What About Me” has also debuted on the American Forces Network (AFN), bringing its message to U.S. military bases around the world — from Germany, Italy, and Belgium to Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Canada, and Spain.“Having our music played on AFN is a true honor,” said Tano Jones. “The men and women of the Armed Forces give so much of themselves every day.”As The Tano Jones Revelry continues touring and connecting with audiences worldwide, “What About Me” stands as a defining chapter in a rapidly unfolding story — one fueled by authenticity, heart, and undeniable momentum.For more information on The Tano Jones Revelry, text the band directly at 313-513-8266.rhythm. life. melodies. tales. harmony. love.

