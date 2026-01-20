Vanessa Kahlon to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanessa Kahlon, founder of Kahlon Family Services and the KFS School, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how two decades of advocacy and innovation have helped reshape education for unique learners through empathy, movement, and emotional awareness.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Kahlon explores how understanding a child’s behavior—separate from their identity—can transform both classrooms and homes. She breaks down how her innovative programs, including YEAS Yoga and the 3R Method, use movement, emotional regulation, and individualized support to improve learning outcomes and family well-being.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on leading with empathy, building trust with families, and creating environments where children feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive.“When children feel seen and supported, their true potential shines,” said Kahlon.Vanessa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/vanessa-kahlon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.