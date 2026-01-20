OpenAsset Expands to Australia with New Melbourne Office and Regional Leadership

OpenAsset logo

OpenAsset opens Melbourne office, appoints Liam Nicholls as Director of Australia Operations to strengthen support for APAC AEC customers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenAsset, the leading digital asset management and AI proposal writing provider for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms, today announced the establishment of its first Australian office in Melbourne and the appointment of Liam Nicholls as Director of Australia Operations. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it strengthens its commitment to customers across the Asia-Pacific region.Built in the UK and expanded toward the US, OpenAsset has grown from its British roots to become a trusted partner for AEC firms worldwide, serving customers in 22 countries. The company has maintained strong relationships in Australia since 2008, working alongside partners in the region for many years. With a strong customer base in Australia and a growing presence across the broader APAC region, the Melbourne office represents OpenAsset's dedication to providing localized support and deepening partnerships in this key market."We've been privileged to work with incredible AEC firms across Australia for years, and now it's time to meet that trust with a deeper commitment," said Jason Janicki, CEO of OpenAsset. "Every AEC firm in APAC needs an AI marketing platform to compete in today's market, and we're here to give our customers the partnership, innovation, and support they need to lead their industries."The Melbourne expansion reflects OpenAsset's core values of unparalleled customer experience and fostering AEC industry collaboration. The company's product roadmap is driven by customer feedback and needs, and the new local presence will enable an even closer partnership with APAC customers to shape future innovations.As Director of Australia Operations, Liam Nicholls will lead the company's regional growth strategy and customer engagement efforts from the Melbourne office. "I'm thrilled to be joining OpenAsset at such an exciting time," said Nicholls."The AEC community in Australia is world-class, and I'm honored to help strengthen the partnerships between OpenAsset and the firms shaping the built world. Our mission is to become an impactful addition to the Australian AEC community, supporting the incredible work happening here with tools that unlock creativity and drive growth."The company's approach extends beyond customer service to community involvement. Just as the company is engaged in the tech and business communities of London and New York City, it is excited to join Melbourne's vibrant technology ecosystem and contribute to the city's reputation as a hub for innovation.For more information about OpenAsset, visit openasset.com About OpenAssetOpenAsset helps architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms streamline project workflows and centralize digital files in one easy-to-search platform. Now, with Shred.ai, OpenAsset’s AI-powered proposal writing tool, AEC marketers can surface past proposal content in seconds, draft and edit with ease, and pull in project photos and files to make every proposal compliant and polished. Together, OpenAsset and Shred.ai are clearing the way for creativity and removing the busywork, so your team can focus on strategy and storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.