Dental Implants: Dentist in the Madison and Ridgeland, MS Area Explains the Benefits

Dr. Kalil Abide with Harmony Dental Care explains the advantages of dental implants and their distinctions among other missing teeth replacement options.

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental implants are increasingly recognized as a reliable option for replacing missing teeth, offering both functional and structural advantages over traditional restorative methods. In fact, one long-term clinical research study of more than 10,000 implants over the course of 22 years found that dental implants have very high long-term outcomes, with survival rates of 96.8% at 10 years and 94.0% at 15 years. (1) Dr. Kalil Abide, a dentist in the Madison and Ridgeland, MS area and the head of Harmony Dental Care, explains that dental implants are designed to address not only the appearance of missing teeth, but also the long-term health of the mouth and jaw.Unlike removable dentures or fixed bridges that rest on neighboring teeth, dental implants are anchored directly into the jawbone. A titanium post is surgically placed where a tooth root once existed and, over time, should fuse with the bone through a process known as osseointegration. Dr. Abide says this integration can create a stable foundation for a crown, bridge, or denture. “One of the most significant benefits of dental implants is their ability to function independently. They don’t rely on surrounding teeth for support, which helps preserve the natural tooth structure.”A key advantage of dental implants is their role in maintaining jawbone health. After tooth loss, the jawbone can begin to deteriorate due to lack of stimulation. Because implants mimic the role of a natural tooth root, they help stimulate the bone and reduce the risk of ongoing bone loss. “Bone preservation is an important consideration following tooth loss,” Dr. Abide reveals. “Implants provide the type of stimulation the jaw needs to remain healthy over time.”Dental implants are also valued for their stability. Because they are fixed in place, implants do not require dental adhesives to reduce the likelihood of shifting during speaking or eating, which can be a concern with some types of removable tooth replacement options. Dr. Abide says this stability can contribute to improved chewing efficiency and clearer speech for many patients.From an aesthetic standpoint, implant-supported restorations are custom-designed to match the patient’s natural teeth. According to Dr. Abide, the goal is to create a restoration that blends seamlessly with the surrounding smile. “Implants allow for restorations that closely resemble natural teeth in shape, color, and function. For many patients, this helps restore confidence in everyday interactions.”Durability is another commonly cited benefit. Once an implant has fully healed and integrated with the jawbone, it is considered a long-lasting, and even lifetime solution. While the restoration attached to the implant may eventually require replacement due to normal wear, the implant itself is designed to last for decades with proper care.Dental implants can be used to address a wide range of tooth loss scenarios, from replacing a single missing tooth to restoring a full arch. Treatment options may include individual implants, implant-supported bridges, or implant-supported dentures , including approaches such as the All-on-4dental implants protocol. Dr. Abide notes that implant dentistry allows treatment to be tailored to the patient’s specific needs. “That flexibility is one of the reasons implants have become a standard option in tooth replacement.”Dr. Abide emphasizes that successful outcomes depend on careful evaluation, planning, and long-term maintenance. Daily oral hygiene and regular dental visits remain essential to protecting both implants and natural teeth. “Dental implants are not just about replacing teeth,” Dr. Abide explains. “They are about restoring function, supporting oral health, and providing a stable solution that can serve patients well over time.”Ultimately, Dr. Abide advises individuals who are considering dental implants to always seek a comprehensive evaluation with an experienced, qualified dentist to determine whether this approach is appropriate for their needs.Reference:(1) PubMedAbout Kalil Abide, DDSDr. Kalil Abide is the head of Harmony Dental Care in Ridgeland, Mississippi. He completed his undergraduate studies at Mississippi State University before earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis. Dr. Abide later completed advanced clinical training through the Dawson Center for Advanced Dental Study in St. Petersburg, Florida to expand his knowledge in comprehensive dental care. He is an active member of the American Dental Association, the Mississippi Dental Association, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.Dr. Abide practices alongside a team that provides a broad scope of dental services, including general dentistry, restorative treatments, and cosmetic dentistry procedures. He places a strong emphasis on continuing education and professional development to remain current with evolving techniques and standards in dentistry. Dr. Abide is available for interview upon request.For more information, visit harmonydentalcare.com and https://www.facebook.com/harmonydentalms To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.harmonydentalcare.com/practice-news/dental-implants-dentist-in-the-madison-and-ridgeland-ms-area-explains-the-benefits/ ###Harmony Dental Care401 W Jackson StRidgeland, MS 39157(601) 713-1923Rosemont Media

