Vergent and Lone Star unite to launch Veristar Energy, delivering onsite power and service to navigate today’s complex energy landscape.

Companies and communities are desperate for solutions that cut through the noise and deliver real results. We created Veristar to help our customers navigate today’s energy challenges.” — Justin Rathke, President of Veristar Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vergent Power Solutions and Lone Star Power Solutions Combine Forces to Launch Veristar Energy Veristar Energy today announced its official launch, uniting the proven capabilities of Vergent Power Solutions and Lone Star Power Solutions into a single company focused on delivering innovative solutions that address the dynamic energy needs of today’s businesses and communities.Built on decades of experience implementing hundreds of onsite energy systems such as Combined Heat and Power (CHP), microgrids, biogas, and microturbine technologies, Veristar Energy brings together deep engineering expertise, operational execution, and long-term service under one unified brand. The company is designed to deliver energy quickly and reliably for customers in many sectors, including healthcare, greenhouses, data centers, manufacturing, and natural resources.The launch of Veristar Energy marks a new phase of growth for two trusted organizations with a shared commitment to reliability, accountability, and long-term customer partnership.“Energy has changed dramatically in the last few years,” said Justin Rathke, President of Veristar Energy. “Companies and communities are desperate for solutions that cut through the noise and deliver real results. We created Veristar to help our customers navigate today’s energy challenges.”Meeting the MomentEnergy consumers are facing rising power demand, increasing utility costs, declining grid reliability, and more frequent extreme weather events. Veristar Energy was purpose-built to address these challenges, providing expertly engineered onsite power solutions that deliver speed, flexibility, and long-term performance in today’s uncertain energy landscape.Key strengths of Veristar Energy include:• Total Onsite Energy Solutions – Permanent and temporary power assets, CHP systems, renewable and gas generation, comprehensive service, and full lifecycle support• Scalable System Design – Solutions engineered for today’s needs with flexibility to support future growth• Operational Flexibility – Customized approaches aligned to customer goals, from emissions reduction to temporary power for expansion and development“Our customers value reliability, accountability, and partners who stand behind their work,” Justin Rathke added. “While the name is new, those commitments remain unchanged, and now we can offer more solutions to the market.”To learn more, visit veristar-energy.com About Veristar EnergyVeristar Energy is a North American provider of onsite energy solutions, delivering reliable, flexible, and customer-focused systems for complex operations. Formed through the combination of Vergent Power Solutions and Lone Star Power Solutions, Veristar Energy brings decades of experience implementing best-in-class alternative energy systems for its valued clients.

