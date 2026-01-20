Armatus Dealer Uplift Starts 2026 on a High Note with New Endorsement from RIADA

RIADA has endorsed Armatus Dealer Uplift as its exclusive provider for Retail Warranty Reimbursement services. This is Armatus' 28th state dealer endorsement.

HUNT VALLEY, MD, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armatus Dealer Uplift , the automotive industry’s leader in retail warranty reimbursement , is pleased to announce that the Rhode Island Automobile Dealers Association ( RIADA ) has endorsed Armatus as its exclusive provider for Retail Warranty Reimbursement services. This is Armatus’ 28th state dealer association endorsement.“We are proud to be endorsed by RIADA and grateful for the confidence the association has shown in Armatus. With nearly half of Rhode Island dealers already trusting us as a partner, we look forward to expanding those relationships and continuing to support dealers throughout the state,” said Jordan Jankowski, Armatus’ Chief Operating Officer. He continued, “The company’s technological platform, superior processes, and knowledgeable staff guarantee the submission process will flow smoothly for our new customers.” Armatus is known for optimizing retail warranty profits for both parts and labor and their customers also enjoy the fastest turnaround time in the industry.Ted Kresse, RIADA’s Executive Vice President, is excited about this new partnership as well. “Our Board was very impressed by Armatus’ presentation. Many RIADA members have already benefitted from their expertise, and we look forward to working more with a company that is 100% dedicated to delivering the highest level of customer experience.”Armatus is the industry’s only fully outsourced retail warranty parts and labor reimbursement submission service. The company’s knowledge of statutes, manufacturers’ protocols and profit optimization are unequalled.# # #About Armatus Dealer UpliftArmatus Dealer Uplift is the nation’s leading provider of Retail Warranty Reimbursement submissions, having partnered with more than 7,500 dealerships to achieve more than 21,000 approved warranty parts and labor rate increases. The Maryland-based company is also exclusively endorsed/licensed by 28 state Automotive Dealer Associations nationwide and has been instrumental in consulting on retail reimbursement legislation in 22 states. Founded by a former Dealer Principal, Armatus was created specifically to assist dealerships in obtaining the reimbursement rates they are entitled to under state law. Armatus’ highly specialized process is built on data science, legal expertise, and operational precision, helping dealers optimize their warranty parts and labor rates. To learn more about Armatus Dealer Uplift, please call (888) 477-2228, email info@dealeruplift.com or visit https://www.dealeruplift.com/ About Rhode Island Automobile Dealers AssociationRIADA has represented the voice of new car and truck dealers across Rhode Island for more than one hundred years. Its members support thousands of direct jobs across the state and are helping to drive Rhode Island’s economy. RIADA is dedicated to promoting the success of the automotive industry in the state and ensuring that its members thrive in a competitive market. To learn more about the Rhode Island Automobile Dealers Association, please call (401) 732-6870, or visit https://www.riadaonline.com/ Media Contacts:Ted KresseRhode Island Automobile Dealers AssociationDirect: 401-732-6870tedkresse@riadaonline.com

