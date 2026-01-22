Cohen Health & Performance Celebrates McLean, Virginia Office Opening

We focus on treating every person like an athlete—whether their goal is returning to sport, staying active, or simply moving without pain.” — Dr. Zachary Cohen, PT, DPT, CSCS, Founder of Cohen Health & Performance

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established Northern Virginia Location Expands Access to Personalized Physical Therapy and Performance Training, Firm Active in the Equality Chamber of CommerceCohen Health & Performance, a leader in sports physical therapy and performance training, announced the opening of its McLean, Virginia office in December 2022, marking a significant expansion of its services into Northern Virginia. Located at 1401 Chain Bridge Rd., Suite 203, McLean, VA 22101 , the clinic strengthens access to high-quality, one-on-one care for active adults and athletes in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.Since opening, the McLean location has provided personalized physical therapy, injury rehabilitation , strength and conditioning, and performance coaching, all delivered through an athlete-centered model focused on long-term results. Each client receives individualized care designed to support recovery, optimize performance, and prevent future injury.“Our McLean office represents an important step in our mission to deliver highly individualized care to more communities,” said Dr. Zachary Cohen, PT, DPT, CSCS, Founder of Cohen Health & Performance. “We focus on treating every person like an athlete—whether their goal is returning to sport, staying active, or simply moving without pain.”As part of its commitment to community involvement, Cohen Health & Performance is a proud member of the Equality Chamber of Commerce in the Greater Washington DC Metro area. Through its participation in the community, the practice actively engages with local businesses and community leaders while contributing to the economic vitality of the McLean and Tysons areas.The McLean office complements Cohen Health & Performance’s Bethesda, Maryland location, allowing the practice to serve a broader regional client base with accessible, expert-driven physical therapy and performance services.ABOUT COHEN HEALTH & PERFORMANCECohen Health & Performance believes that every individual deserves the care typically reserved for elite athletes, providing individualized physical therapy and performance training for active adults and athletes through a one-on-one, evidence-based approach. With clinics in Bethesda, MD, and McLean, VA, the practice helps clients recover from injury, improve performance, and maintain long-term physical health. Learn more at www.cohenhp.com

