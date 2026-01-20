Teus Group and Radisson sign a management agreement for their first joint project in the Maldives

Radisson Hotel Group office in Dubai, marking the conclusionagreement between the developer Teus Group and RadissonHospitality Belgium Radisson Resort Maldives by Teus Group new investment progect The incredible ocean pool at the Radisson Resort Maldives by Teus Group

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, a signing ceremony took placeat the Radisson Hotel Group office in Dubai, marking the conclusion ofan international agreement between the developer Teus Group and RadissonHospitality Belgium SRL/BV (hereinafter referred to as “Radisson”).The parties signed an International Management Agreement, under which the first joint project of Teus Group and Radisson in the Maldives will be managed by Radisson in accordance with the brand’s global standards and the terms of the agreement.The signing ceremony was attended by Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, who highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership and the parties’ shared focus on long-term asset value.“We highly value partnerships built on a shared long-termambition — to create a project that delivers stable operational performance and strengthens its value over time. For Radisson, transparency, accountability, and clear management KPIs are essential, as well as an owner-first approach,where the investor is considered a key customer along side the guest,” said Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.The signing of the International Management Agreement represents an important milestone for both parties and lays the foundation for the development of a new resort project in the Maldives — a market where international hospitality standards, structured management, and consistent service quality control are critically important.Under the agreement, Radisson will provide comprehensive management of the asset, including the operating model, brand standards control, commercial tools, and performance management — all of which are keyfactors for the stable performance of premium resort real estate.“The Maldives is a market where management quality isdecisive. That is why we approach project delivery in a highly structured way — from concept creation and product positioning to international operational management. Our partnership with Radisson is a confirmation of the ambition and standards with which Teus Group continues to expand across global markets,” commented Basel Houari , Founder & CEO of Teus Group.Teus Group and Radisson’s first joint project in the Maldives will become part of the company’s international portfolio and will continue Teus Group’s strategic direction of developing resort real estate in partnership with leading global hotel operators.The signing in Dubai underlines the high level of mutual trust between the parties and marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation, aimed at delivering a project that meets international standardsof service, quality, and operational efficiency.ABOUT TEUS GROUPTeus Group is an international developer specializing in resort and investment real estate in cooperation with global hote operators. The company develops and expands its portfolio in Turkey, Bali, the Maldives, and Eastern Europe, providing a full development cycle — from idea and concept to execution and launch of the operating model.Teus Group’s strategy is based on combining strong locations, architectural quality, deep product positioning, and structured management, ensuring long-term project attractiveness and trust from partnersand investors.ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUPRadisson Hotel Group is one of the world’s leading international hotel companies, represented in more than 100 countries.The Group has strong expertise in managing both resort and urban hospitality projects and operates a well-developed commercial and distribution platform.Radisson Hotel Group is known for its systematic management approach, including quality standards, technology-driven solutions, structured revenue management, transparent reporting, and KPI implementation, ensuring operational stability and long-term asset value.

