PlacidWay Launches PlacidWellness, Expanding Global Wellness Tourism Through Alternative and Complementary Medicine

The future of health is not just about curing disease it’s about empowering people to live better, longer, and more balanced lives” — Pramod Goel, Founder and CEO of PlacidWay.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlacidWay, a global leader in medical tourism and cross-border healthcare solutions, today announced the expansion of its global offerings with the launch of PlacidWellness , a dedicated wellness tourism platform focused on alternative, complementary, and integrative medicine available to consumers worldwide.Operating under the vision “Global Wellness Journeys for Mind, Body & Soul,” PlacidWellness extends PlacidWay’s long-standing mission of healthcare without borders into a new era of well-being without limits. The platform connects individuals with curated wellness retreats, traditional healing systems, integrative therapies, and regenerative wellness programs across leading destinations around the world.PlacidWellness is designed for individuals who are not only treating illness, but proactively investing in longevity, resilience, and holistic living. From ancient healing traditions such as Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Korean Medicine, to modern approaches including functional medicine, bio-optimization, regenerative therapies, and mind–body wellness, the platform offers personalized pathways for sustainable well-being.“Alternative and complementary medicine will play a defining role in the future of well-being. These approaches focus on prevention, personalization, and the deep connection between mind, body, and environment. With PlacidWellness, we are creating a trusted global bridge between ancient wisdom and modern science, giving people the freedom to choose how they heal, grow, and thrive.”Built on more than 18 years of global healthcare expertise and supported by a network of over 2,500 carefully vetted providers, PlacidWellness offers a seamless, technology-enabled experience. The platform matches wellness seekers with destinations and programs based on individual goals, preferences, and health needs ensuring confidence, safety, and meaningful outcomes.Key Focus Areas of PlacidWellness Include:- Ancient & Traditional Healing Systems: Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Panchakarma Detox, Herbal Medicine- Mind–Body & Spiritual Wellness: Yoga, Meditation, Sound Healing, Reiki, Spiritual Retreats- Nature & Environmental Healing: Forest Bathing, Thermal Water Therapy, Tropical Healing Retreats- Functional & Integrative Medicine: Naturopathy, Functional Medicine, Holistic Immunotherapy- Longevity & Regenerative Wellness: Anti-Aging, Regenerative Medicine, Biohacking, Cryotherapy- Recovery & Therapeutic Wellness: Post-surgery recovery, physiotherapy, chronic condition support- Lifestyle & Mental Health: Stress management, sleep therapy, addiction recovery, corporate wellnessIn addition to serving wellness travelers, PlacidWellness also provides a global growth platform for wellness providers, helping them reach international audiences, build trust through the PlacidWay ecosystem, and expand sustainably within a respected global network.“Wellness is no longer a luxury it is a necessity,” Goel added. “PlacidWellness represents a global shift toward proactive health, conscious travel, and lifelong vitality. This is where healing becomes a way of life.”About PlacidWellnessPlacidWellness is a global wellness tourism platform operating within the established PlacidWay ecosystem. It connects individuals to holistic, alternative, complementary, and integrative wellness experiences worldwide, empowering people to thrive through personalized, preventive, and restorative health journeys.About PlacidWayFounded by Pramod Goel, PlacidWay is a leading global medical tourism platform connecting patients with trusted healthcare providers in over 60 countries. With a focus on access, transparency, and patient empowerment, PlacidWay has become a pioneer in cross-border healthcare and medical travel.

