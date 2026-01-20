East Coast Electronics Recycling Expands Solar Panel Recycling Services Across the East Coast

East Coast Electronics Recycling

Company strengthens regional capabilities to help businesses and organizations responsibly recycle end-of-life solar panels, inverters, and related equipment.

SHIRLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Electronics Recycling today announced its continued expansion of solar panel recycling services throughout the East Coast, increasing access to responsible end-of-life management for photovoltaic (PV) modules and related solar equipment. As more commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar arrays reach upgrade and replacement cycles, the company is expanding its acceptance network and logistics support to help customers recycle solar panels efficiently and responsibly across multiple states.The growth of solar adoption has created a new waste stream—one that requires specialized handling, packaging, and downstream processing. East Coast Electronics Recycling’s expansion is designed to support organizations that need a dependable recycling partner for solar panel disposal, solar PV recycling, inverter recycling, and solar equipment retirement projects—without disrupting operations.“Solar power is growing fast, and now the industry is entering a phase where more panels are being replaced, upgraded, or removed,” said a spokesperson for East Coast Electronics Recycling. “Our continued expansion into solar panel recycling across the East Coast helps customers manage these projects with a practical, responsible solution—backed by reliable logistics and consistent service.”Meeting Rising Demand for Solar Panel Recycling on the East CoastAs early-generation panels and damaged modules are removed from rooftops and ground-mount systems, organizations need recycling pathways that support both sustainability goals and operational timelines. East Coast Electronics Recycling is expanding capacity to assist:Commercial and industrial solar installationsUtility-scale solar projects and O&M providersSolar developers, EPCs, and installation contractorsProperty owners, facilities teams, and asset managersMunicipal and institutional solar programsThis expansion supports customers throughout the East Coast seeking solutions for end-of-life solar panels, storm-damaged modules, warranty replacements, repowering projects, and decommissioning needs.What East Coast Electronics Recycling Accepts for Solar ProjectsAs part of its solar recycling expansion, the company supports recycling and retirement projects for:Solar panels / PV modules (including decommissioned, broken, and end-of-life panels)Solar inverters and power electronics (string inverters, central inverters, microinverters where applicable)Balance-of-system components (as part of larger project collections)Associated electronic equipment from solar sites, warehouses, and staging areasEast Coast Electronics Recycling works with customers to coordinate pickup scheduling, packaging guidance, and project planning for both one-time and recurring solar equipment recycling needs.Supporting Sustainability Goals and Responsible End-of-Life ManagementWith increasing attention on circular economy initiatives and sustainable supply chains, the company’s solar recycling expansion helps organizations keep recyclable materials in productive use and divert solar equipment from improper disposal pathways. East Coast Electronics Recycling continues to expand its operational footprint to ensure businesses have access to a consistent solar recycling partner across the region.About East Coast Electronics RecyclingEast Coast Electronics Recycling68 Walker Rd, Shirley, MA 01464(877) 537-9940East Coast Electronics Recycling provides electronics recycling solutions for businesses and organizations across the East Coast, supporting responsible end-of-life management for IT assets, commercial electronics, and emerging recycling streams such as solar panels and related equipment. The company offers pickup programs and project-based service options designed for organizations with complex logistics and multi-site needs.

