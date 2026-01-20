Author Henna Pryor Surpasses Milestone: ‘Good Awkward’ Wins 18th Award as ‘Cringe Culture’ Hits the Mainstream

Good Awkward wins its 18th award Henna Pryor, Author of Good Awkward, Keynote Speaker, and Workplace Performance Expert The Hidden Strength Powering Workplace Performance: Social Muscles

Workplace expert Henna Pryor hits an 18-award milestone for "Good Awkward," proving that mastering social friction is the key to 2026 workplace performance.

Reaching 18 awards validates that mastering social friction is no longer optional. It is the vital skill needed to overcome communication debt and drive human performance in the era of automation.” — Henna Pryor, Workplace Performance Expert

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henna Pryor, CSP, the globally recognized workplace performance expert and Inc. columnist, is celebrating a major milestone as her bestselling book, Good Awkward : How to Embrace the Embarrassing and Celebrate the Cringe to Become the Bravest You, has officially secured its 18th professional book award.The achievement comes at a pivotal cultural moment. As "Cringe Culture"—the internet’s obsession with documenting and mocking social friction—reaches its peak, Pryor’s message of "getting good at awkward" has evolved from a personal growth strategy into a vital business requirement for the modern era.“When I wrote Good Awkward, people were still trying to hide their human edges behind professional filters,” says Henna Pryor. “But the landscape has shifted. We are now living in a ‘cringe-obsessed’ world where the fear of looking foolish is the single biggest barrier to innovation and connection. Reaching this 18-award milestone validates that the world is finally ready to stop running from discomfort and start using it as a competitive edge.”A SWEEP ACROSS INDUSTRIESThe 18 awards span categories in Business, Leadership, Personal Growth, and Communication, reflecting the book's broad impact across the professional spectrum. Notable accolades include:- Kirkus Reviews’ Best Book of the Year- American Book Fest “Best Book Award” (Winner)- International Book Award (Winner)- NYC Big Book Award (Distinguished Favorite)- BIBA Book Award (Winner)- Eric Hoffer Book Award (Grand Prize Shortlist)- Business Book Award (Shortlist)WHY THE "CRINGE" NARRATIVE MATTERS NOWAs AI continues to automate technical proficiency, the premium on "human-only" skills—vulnerability, authenticity, and spontaneous collaboration—is skyrocketing. However, Pryor’s research shows that many professionals are "socially out of shape," suffering from Social Muscle Atrophy (SMA) due to a fear of public failure or social "cringe."By securing 18 major awards, Good Awkward has been cemented as the definitive guide for leaders and teams looking to rebuild their social resilience. The book’s methodology has already been adopted by global giants including Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Johnson & Johnson to foster cultures of psychological safety and "awkward bravery."“We don’t need more polished leaders; we need more practiced leaders,” Pryor adds. “The awards are a wonderful nod to the work, but the real win is seeing teams finally breathe a sigh of relief when they realize that their awkwardness isn't a flaw—it’s their most untapped superpower.”ABOUT HENNA PRYOR AND PRYORITY GROUPHenna Pryor, CSP, is a 2x TEDx speaker, award-winning author, and highly sought-after workplace performance expert. As the founder of Pryority Group, she helps organizations build bolder leaders and higher-performing teams by developing their social and mental muscle strength. An expert columnist for Inc. Magazine and a LinkedIn Learning instructor, Henna has been featured by NBC, FOX, Fast Company, and Business.com. Her work sits at the intersection of behavioral science and real-world application, helping humans move past the "cringe" and toward their full potential.For more information on the award-winning Good Awkward or to book Henna Pryor for a keynote engagement , visit www.pryoritygroup.com

Henna Pryor Speaker Reel

