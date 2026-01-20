Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta Spotlights Dog Obedience Training Options for Murrieta Area Owners

Dog Board Training Murrieta CA

Obedience training should make everyday life easier: calmer walks, clearer communication, and a dog you can trust around real-world distractions.” — Tom McGovern, Owner, Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta is spotlighting its dog obedience training options for local families seeking calmer walks, clearer communication, and more reliable command response in everyday environments.The obedience training page describes common owner challenges such as pulling, ignoring commands, and reacting to people or other dogs in public. The goal of obedience training is improved reliability in core behaviors such as sit, come, and heel, along with better control around distractions during walks and outings.Training OptionsOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta outlines multiple formats to match different dogs, goals, and schedules:Board and Train ProgramsBoard and Train is described as an immersive option where the dog stays with the training team and receives daily instruction. The page lists the following options:- 2-Week On-Leash Program: teaches six core commands (come, sit, down, place, heel, off) and focuses on reliability on leash.- 3-Week Off-Leash Program: builds advanced obedience designed for off-leash control.- 3-Week Reactive Dog Program: designed for dogs showing aggression, fear responses, or intense reactions to other dogs and people.- 4-Week “Rap Sheet” Rehabilitation Program: intended for severe or multiple behavior challenges, with a note that it does not guarantee a complete fix for all behaviors.The page also references an ExpeditePro™ add-on for owners who want to skip the waitlist and work directly with the Head Trainer, including an equipment bundle.Private Training SessionsPrivate lessons are presented as an option for owners who prefer hands-on involvement throughout the process, including Basic Obedience, Basic & Advanced Obedience, and Basic Marker Mastery™. The page notes Basic Marker Mastery™ as a clicker and treat-based option, and also notes puppies under five months can begin with clicker and treat foundation training.In-Home SessionsThe page notes in-home training sessions are available within a 30-mile commute, which can help address household-specific behaviors and practice obedience in the dog’s primary environment.Guarantee and Policy NotesThe FAQ section on the page describes lifetime refresher training for Board and Train graduates and states that, by program completion, dogs will be obedient in advertised commands. It also describes a 100% refund option for private lessons after the initial lesson if the owner is not satisfied.Service AreaOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta serves Murrieta and surrounding communities including Temecula Riverside , Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Wildomar, Perris, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Winchester, and Canyon Lake.Learn more about obedience training options:To request a free consultation:Phone: (760) 477-4875About Off Leash K9 Training of MurrietaOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta provides dog training services across Murrieta and surrounding Southern California communities. Training options include Board and Train, private lessons, and in-home sessions designed to support practical obedience and improved behavior in real-life settings.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training of MurrietaPhone: (760) 477-4875Email: SoCal@OffLeashK9Training.comWebsite: https://murrietadogtrainers.com/

