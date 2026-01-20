ECER Inc – RI Launches Dedicated Electronics Recycling Pickup Service in Providence, Rhode Island

Electronics Recycling Providence

Scheduled pickups help Providence-area businesses recycle computers and electronic waste responsibly while supporting compliance and sustainability goals.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECER Inc – RI today announced the launch of its dedicated electronics recycling pickup service within Providence, Rhode Island, expanding convenient, business-focused collection options for organizations managing end-of-life electronics. The new service is designed to help companies, institutions, and facilities across Providence simplify the removal of obsolete IT equipment and electronic waste (e-waste) through a dependable, locally focused pickup program.As businesses upgrade technology more frequently—replacing computers, monitors, printers, networking gear, and other electronics—many organizations find themselves with growing stockpiles of retired equipment in offices, storage rooms, and back-of-house areas. ECER Inc – RI’s Providence pickup service provides a straightforward solution to clear space, reduce operational headaches, and support responsible recycling practices.“Providence businesses deserve a reliable electronics recycling partner that understands local needs and can schedule pickups efficiently,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc – RI. “This dedicated pickup program was built to help organizations stay organized, recycle responsibly, and move forward with confidence during refresh cycles, cleanouts, and equipment retirements.”Dedicated Providence Pickup Service for Electronics RecyclingECER Inc – RI’s Providence-area pickup program supports a wide range of commercial and institutional electronics, including:Computers, laptops, Chromebooks, and tabletsMonitors, TVs, and display equipmentPrinters, copiers, and office electronicsServers, networking equipment, switches, and routersPeripherals and accessories (keyboards, mice, docking stations, cables, etc.)Electronics from office cleanouts, upgrades, and relocationsThe new service helps Providence-area organizations streamline e-waste management with scheduling options designed for business operations and facility logistics.Supporting Providence Businesses, Institutions, and Facility ManagersThis dedicated pickup service is ideal for:Corporate offices and multi-tenant buildingsHealthcare facilities and clinicsSchools, universities, and education programsManufacturing and industrial sitesProperty managers and facility teamsIT departments and managed service providers (MSPs)By offering a consistent, locally dedicated pickup solution, ECER Inc – RI aims to make electronics recycling in Providence, RI easier to plan and easier to execute—especially for organizations with recurring recycling needs.About ECER IncECER Inc - RI10 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903(401) 568-0711ECER Inc – RI provides commercial electronics recycling solutions for businesses and organizations throughout Rhode Island. The company supports responsible end-of-life management for computers, IT equipment, and electronic waste through professional pickup programs and reliable recycling services.

