Computer Recycling – New York Launches Dedicated NYC Pickup Service for Network Equipment Recycling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Recycling – New York today announced the launch of its dedicated pickup service for network equipment recycling within New York City, giving businesses and organizations a faster, more reliable way to remove retired IT infrastructure from offices, data rooms, and storage areas. The new service is designed to support NYC companies managing frequent technology refresh cycles, office consolidations, and infrastructure upgrades—without the disruption of coordinating multiple vendors.From midtown offices to multi-site enterprises across the five boroughs, organizations are retiring large volumes of routers, switches, firewalls, servers, patch panels, rack components, modems, Wi-Fi access points, and related networking hardware. Computer Recycling – New York’s dedicated pickup program provides a streamlined solution for professional removal and responsible recycling—helping reduce storage risk, improve operational efficiency, and support corporate sustainability initiatives.“Network equipment stacks up quickly—especially in NYC where space is tight and upgrades happen often,” said a spokesperson for Computer Recycling – New York. “This dedicated pickup service makes it easier for organizations to recycle network hardware responsibly while keeping their teams focused on operations, not logistics.”Dedicated NYC Network Equipment Pickup: What Organizations Can RecycleThe new pickup program is tailored for commercial and institutional needs and supports a broad range of equipment, including:Network switches and routersFirewalls and security appliancesServers and rack-mounted IT equipmentModems, cable boxes, and communication devicesWi-Fi access points and controllersPatch panels, racks, and IT peripheralsCabling and accessories (as part of a broader IT equipment collection)Computer Recycling – New York helps customers simplify equipment retirement projects with dependable scheduling and professional service designed for NYC workflows—where building access requirements, freight elevators, and tight pickup windows can complicate removals.Built for NYC Businesses, Property Managers, and IT TeamsThis dedicated service is ideal for:IT departments managing refresh cycles and decommissionsData rooms and network closet cleanoutsOffice relocations, downsizing, and renovationsProperty managers coordinating tenant move-outsManaged service providers (MSPs) supporting client retirementsBy offering scheduled pickups across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, Computer Recycling – New York is expanding access to dependable network equipment recycling for the city’s most space-constrained, fast-moving organizations.About Computer RecyclingComputer Recycling - New York99 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013(646) 536-2110Computer Recycling – New York provides commercial electronics recycling and IT equipment pickup services for businesses and organizations throughout NYC. The company supports responsible end-of-life management for computers, network equipment, and office electronics through convenient pickup programs designed for urban operations and ongoing sustainability goals.

