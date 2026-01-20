The Orthopedic Clinic’s Dr. Sims, First Physician on Florida's East Coast to Receive Intracept™ Center of Excellence

Dr. Sim's core clinical team that works with him day in and day out.

Richard C. Sims, M.D. has been designated a Center of Excellence for the Intracept™ Procedure by Boston Scientific, the first ever on the East Coast of Florida.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic Clinic is proud to announce that Dr. Richard C. Sims, M.D., double board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management, has been designated a 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭™ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, the first ever on the East Coast of Florida. This speaks to Dr. Sim’s advanced expertise and commitment to innovation in the treatment of chronic low back pain.

The Intracept™ Center of Excellence designation is awarded to physicians who demonstrate exceptional training, experience, and clinical outcomes using the FDA-cleared Intracept™ Procedure. This minimally invasive treatment targets the basivertebral nerve, a proven source of vertebrogenic low back pain, offering long-term relief for patients who have struggled with chronic pain and limited treatment options.

Dr. Sims’s designation reflects his leadership in adopting advanced, evidence-based pain management therapies and his dedication to improving the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic low back pain.

Dr. Sims specializes in advanced interventional pain management techniques, including implantable devices, neuroablation, minimally invasive spine procedures, and the Intracept™ Procedure. He is dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine by the American Board of Anesthesiology and completed both his anesthesiology residency and multidisciplinary pain management fellowship at the University of Florida.

𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐬:

“𝑩𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒛𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒑𝒕™ 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝑬𝒙𝒄𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒐𝒕𝒉 𝒂𝒏 𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑰 𝒂𝒎 𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒚 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐. 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆 𝒍𝒊𝒇𝒆-𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒑𝒕™ 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒅 𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒐𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒓 𝒉𝒐𝒑𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒉𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒐𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔. 𝑴𝒚 𝒈𝒐𝒂𝒍 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒇𝒖𝒍, 𝒊𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒑𝒔 𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆.”

– Dr. Richard C. Sims

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭™ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

The Intracept™ Procedure is a minimally invasive, outpatient treatment designed for patients with chronic vertebrogenic low back pain. By targeting the basivertebral nerve, the procedure addresses pain at its source without implants and with minimal recovery time. The Intracept™ Procedure is supported by multiple clinical studies demonstrating durable pain relief and improved function.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐫. 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐬

Dr. Sims is known for his patient-centered approach to pain management, combining advanced clinical expertise with compassionate care. He provides care at The Orthopedic Clinic’s Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, and Port Orange locations. Outside of medicine, he enjoys spending time with family, swimming, tennis, traveling, and discovering new restaurants.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜

The Orthopedic Clinic has been serving Volusia and Flagler counties for more than 50 years, delivering comprehensive orthopedic, sports medicine, and pain management care. With a patient-first approach, the clinic is committed to helping individuals achieve mobility, recovery, and improved quality of life.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬:

For further information on The Orthopedic Clinic or to be seen, please visit https://orthotoc.com/ or call (386) 255-4596.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

Please contact Hannah Crawford, Marketing & Patient Experience Manager at hcrawford@orthotoc.com or (386) 226-1329.



