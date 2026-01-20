As SSL Validity Drops to 200 Days in March, SSL Dragon Warns: ‘Automation Alone Is Not a Safety Net’

SSL Dragon warns that the 200-day SSL validity shift in March 2026 will cause "silent failures" in enterprise automation if monitoring isn't improved.

Shorter validity doesn't eliminate risk; it relocates it from expiration dates to the automation chain itself.” — Roman Munteanu

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the industry-mandated reduction of SSL certificate validity to 200 days set to begin on March 15, 2026, businesses globally are rushing to adopt automated renewal solutions. However, SSL Dragon , a US-based web security provider, has released a new industry report warning that standard automation protocols without "operational visibility" will lead to a spike in unexpected downtime for enterprises."The industry narrative suggests that if you automate your SSL renewal, you are safe from the upcoming validity changes," said Roman Munteanu, CEO & Founder of SSL Dragon. "Our data shows this is a dangerous assumption. We are seeing a rise in 'silent failures' where the renewal happens successfully, but the new certificate is never actually deployed to the load balancer or web server. When validity drops to 200 days—and eventually 47 days—these silent failures will happen faster than IT teams can react."The new report, titled " Why Shorter SSL Lifetimes Aren’t the Safety Net They Seem ," highlights three critical failure points that most off-the-shelf ACME automation tools miss:1. The "Zombie" Renewal: Automated scripts often report a "Success" status upon issuance, but fail to trigger the necessary service reload (e.g., Nginx, Apache, or F5). This leaves the old, expiring certificate active in production while the new one sits unused on the disk.2. DNS Drift: Validation records that worked for the initial issuance often fail during renewal due to unmonitored DNS changes by separate IT teams. In complex organizations, these "permission drifts" are rarely detected until the renewal fails.3. The Recovery Gap: When a 1-year certificate failed, teams had weeks to notice and recover. With the proposed 47-day validity, a failure often appears just hours before the outage, leaving teams no time to investigate or rollback."Shorter validity doesn't eliminate risk; it relocates it," the report concludes. "It moves the risk from 'forgetting to renew' to 'failure of the automation chain.' Companies need to stop monitoring just the expiration date and start monitoring the deployment path."SSL Dragon advises IT leaders to audit their automation dependencies before the March deadline. The company has published a comprehensive guide on identifying these hidden risks in enterprise infrastructure.The full analysis is available on the SSL Dragon blog.About SSL Dragon:SSL Dragon is a US-headquartered web security provider dedicated to making digital trust accessible. As a platinum partner of major Certificate Authorities, including Sectigo and DigiCert, SSL Dragon serves over 13,000 clients globally, providing streamlined SSL management, malware protection, and enterprise PKI solutions.

