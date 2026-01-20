Floor Coverings International Expands Mobile Flooring Services in Southeast Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floor Coverings International of Southeast Knoxville continues to transform home remodeling across Knox, Blount, and Jefferson Counties with its distinctive mobile showroom approach, bringing premium flooring solutions directly to homeowners' doorsteps. The locally owned franchise, operated by husband-and-wife team Robin and Tina Haffer, has served the region for over seven years, relocating operations to Knoxville in 2022 to better accommodate the area's growing residential market.

The company specializes in comprehensive flooring solutions including hardwood installation and refinishing, luxury vinyl plank, luxury vinyl tile, laminate, carpet, tile, and vinyl plank products. Services extend beyond traditional flooring to encompass full bathroom remodeling, shower installations, tile contracting, backsplash installations, and outdoor living enhancements for patios and decks.

The mobile showroom model eliminates the inconvenience of traditional retail visits by allowing customers to evaluate flooring options alongside their existing decor, furniture, lighting, and cabinetry. This in-home consultation approach has contributed to the company's consistent five-star ratings across Google and Yelp, with hundreds of completed projects throughout the Knoxville area.

"At Floor Coverings International of Southeast Knoxville, we're not just installing floors—we're crafting spaces that reflect your lifestyle and stand up to everyday life," said owner Robin Haffer. "Our mobile showroom and in-home expertise ensure every project is stress-free and tailored perfectly to you."

Robin Haffer, originally from Germany, brings a background in wealth management and private banking to the operation, emphasizing precision and attention to detail drawn from German engineering principles. After relocating to the United States in 2012, the Haffers identified a market opportunity for reliable, customer-focused flooring services while working in real estate remodeling.

Customer testimonials reflect the company's commitment to quality and service. "Robin and his team were amazing to work with," noted customer Amy Sawyer. "There's literally nothing that these guys can't handle. Just an all around great experience."

Another client, Lynnsey McCarter, reported an "amazing experience from start to finish," noting that the installation "completely transformed our home."

Floor Coverings International of Southeast Knoxville provides transparent pricing, timely service, and warranties on both materials and workmanship. The company's expansion into full bathroom remodels represents a milestone in delivering turnkey solutions that integrate flooring with custom tile work and fixtures.

About Floor Coverings International of Southeast Knoxville

Floor Coverings International of Southeast Knoxville is a locally owned franchise specializing in premium flooring solutions and home remodeling services for residential clients in Knox, Blount, and Jefferson Counties, Tennessee. The mobile flooring company brings an extensive showroom directly to customers' homes, offering expert installation of hardwood, luxury vinyl, laminate, carpet, tile, and comprehensive bathroom remodeling services. For more information, visit www.fciknoxville.com.

Media Contact:

Robin Haffer

robin.haffer@fcifloors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.