Printful Brings the Power of On-Demand Global Production to the Promotional Products Industry at The PPAI Expo 2026

Printful Booth at The PPAI Expo 2026 Printful Crystal Box at The PPAI Expo 2026 Printful All Over Print

Printful’s made-on-demand premium products give promo distributors the power of MOQ=1 and local fulfillment on a global scale.

What we’re seeing is a shift in how promotional distributors are growing their businesses. On-demand production with Printful removes order minimums and makes global fulfillment stress free.” — Tom Schnitzer, Printful’s EVP of Enterprise.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At The PPAI Expo 2026 earlier this month, Printful demonstrated how made-on-demand is reshaping the promotional products industry by bringing a proven, scalable production model for custom merchandise directly to promo distributors. Throughout the show, Printful showcased how every product is produced on-demand, eliminating minimum order quantities, while supporting local fulfillment through owned global production facilities.By applying its established print-on-demand capabilities to promo, Printful positioned itself as a solution for distributors seeking greater flexibility, reduced risk, and the ability to support both small and large programs with ease. The PPAI Expo 2026 took place January 13-15, with conference programming beginning January 12 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.Made-on-Demand in Action at the Printful BoothAt its booth, Printful brought print-on-demand to life for the promo industry with examples of custom promotional products produced with no minimum order quantities. Distributors explored how they can confidently say yes to every order - whether it was a single sample, a limited test run, or a multi-region campaign.Booth demonstrations highlighted how distributors can support clients testing new products, designs, print, embroidery, and AOP techniques, and markets - making it easy to launch and scale logo merchandise without committing to bulk inventory. Printful also showcased its fully white-label, automated fulfillment model, enabling distributors to launch stores that generate profit on autopilot, without ever holding inventory.Conversations throughout the Expo centered on replacing traditional bulk ordering with on-demand flexibility. Attendees showed strong interest in Printful’s owned global fulfillment facilities that have delivered more than 125 million orders since 2013.“What we’re seeing is a shift in how promotional distributors are growing their businesses, ” said Tom Schnitzer, Printful’s EVP of Enterprise. “On-demand production with Printful removes order minimums and makes global fulfillment stress free, so they can focus on winning more business while we take care of the rest.”The Two Core Benefits Printful Brings to PromoMOQ of 1 — AlwaysEvery Printful product is produced on demand, ensuring the minimum order quantity is always one. This enables one-off orders, personalized campaigns, and low-risk testing. Distributors can launch storefronts, adjust assortments, or scale offerings without placing bulk orders or managing leftover stock, making it possible to set up once and let storefronts run profitably.Truly Global, Local FulfillmentPrintful’s international production facilities enable local fulfillment for global promo programs. This approach reduces shipping times, lowers costs, and minimizes customs complexity, making it easier for distributors to support international clients and multi-region campaigns.Rethinking the Promo Supply ChainThroughout the show, discussions highlighted common challenges in the traditional promo supply chain, including high MOQs, long lead times, and excess inventory. Printful’s on-demand model addresses these challenges by producing only what’s needed, when it’s needed.Distributors can run client sampling and pilot programs before scaling, support both small and large orders without leftover stock, and fulfill multi-region campaigns locally, without adding operational complexity.Beyond the Expo: Printful’s Commitment to the Promo IndustryPrintful views the promotional products industry as a long-term focus and continues to position itself as a strategic production partner rather than a one-off supplier. Following The PPAI Expo 2026, the company is continuing to invest in promo-ready product expansion, advanced customization and branding capabilities, and its global production infrastructure to support distributors as their businesses grow.About The PPAI Expo 2026The PPAI Expo 2026 is the promotional products industry’s largest and longest-running trade show, bringing together distributors, suppliers, and industry leaders from around the world. Held January 13–15, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, the event featured a comprehensive expo floor, educational programming, and networking opportunities showcasing the latest products, technologies, and trends shaping the future of promotional merchandise.About PrintfulPrintful is a global made-on-demand partner bringing a new level of flexibility to the promotional products industry. With every item made on demand and no minimum order quantities, Printful enables distributors to offer custom promotional products without inventory risk. Printful provides local fulfillment on a global scale, helping distributors deliver faster turnaround times, consistent quality, and scalable solutions for everything from one-off samples to worldwide brand campaigns.

Printful at The PPAI Expo 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.