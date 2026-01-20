Computer Recycling – Maryland Launches Dedicated E-Waste Pickup Service for Washington, DC Area Businesses

Electronics Recycling Washington DC

Scheduled pickups help organizations simplify compliant electronics recycling, improve sustainability outcomes, and reduce disruption to daily operations.

CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Computer Recycling – Maryland today announced the launch of its dedicated electronic waste (e-waste) pickup service for the Washington, DC area, providing businesses, institutions, and organizations with a streamlined way to recycle outdated electronics through convenient, scheduled collection. The service is designed to support local companies seeking a dependable option for responsible disposal of end-of-life IT assets, office electronics, and related equipment.With technology refresh cycles accelerating across offices, schools, healthcare facilities, and government contractors, many organizations face a growing volume of retired devices—from computers and laptops to monitors and networking gear. Computer Recycling – Maryland’s new DC-area pickup program offers a reliable solution that reduces administrative burden while helping organizations meet internal sustainability goals.“Organizations throughout the Washington, DC region are upgrading equipment more often than ever,” said a spokesperson for Computer Recycling – Maryland. “This dedicated pickup service is built to make electronics recycling easier—so teams can clear space, stay organized, and keep projects moving without the hassle of coordinating one-off solutions.”Dedicated DC-Area Pickup Service: What Businesses Can ExpectComputer Recycling – Maryland’s dedicated pickup program is tailored for commercial and institutional needs, including:Scheduled e-waste pickups in the Washington, DC areaSupport for multi-site organizations and recurring collection needsConvenient removal of retired electronics from offices, storage rooms, and facilitiesCoverage for a wide range of equipment, including desktop computers, laptops, monitors, printers, servers, switches, routers, peripherals, and moreReliable logistics designed to minimize operational disruptionThis launch further strengthens Computer Recycling – Maryland’s commitment to helping organizations manage electronic waste responsibly while promoting reuse and recycling best practices across the region.Serving Washington, DC and Surrounding CommunitiesThe dedicated pickup service supports organizations throughout the greater Washington, DC area, including nearby Maryland and Northern Virginia business corridors. The program is intended for companies that need dependable electronics recycling options without slowing down day-to-day operations.About Computer RecyclingComputer Recycling - Maryland4445 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815(301) 699-6244Computer Recycling – Maryland provides electronics recycling solutions for businesses and organizations, helping customers manage end-of-life electronics through convenient pickup services and responsible processing. The company supports organizations across the Mid-Atlantic region with practical e-waste solutions for IT refresh cycles, office cleanouts, and equipment retirement projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.