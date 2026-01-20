Santa Fe Children’s Museum Hosts Magical Halloween Celebration for Kids and Families

For more information about the Halloween event or to explore additional family-friendly activities, please visit https://www.tumbleweedsmag.com/

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, families are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum with an exciting lineup of festive activities. The event promises an unforgettable day filled with creativity, laughter, and discovery, making it one of the top family activities in Santa Fe, NM, this season.From interactive workshops to themed exhibits, the Halloween celebration at the museum offers plenty of things to do with kids in Santa Fe, NM . Children can enjoy pumpkin decorating, costume parades, and hands-on crafts, while parents will love the welcoming atmosphere that inspires both learning and play. With engaging stations and spirited decorations, the museum transforms into a hub of fall magic for the entire community.This Halloween event continues the museum’s mission of combining education with entertainment. As a trusted guide to enriching family experiences, Tumbleweeds Magazine proudly highlights this celebration as an ideal way for families to bond and create lasting memories. Whether you’re seeking fun holiday traditions or looking for activities that bring families together, the Santa Fe Children’s Museum offers something for everyone.For more information about the Halloween event or to explore additional family-friendly activities, please visit https://www.tumbleweedsmag.com/ About Tumbleweeds Magazine: Tumbleweeds Magazine is Northern New Mexico’s leading family resource, dedicated to connecting parents, educators, and community members with meaningful activities, events, and services. With a focus on family engagement, Tumbleweeds provides trusted information and inspiration for creating memorable experiences in and around Santa Fe.Company Name: Tumbleweeds MagazineAddress: P.O. Box 29162City: Santa FeState: New MexicoZip code: 87592Phone: (505) 500-4676‬Email: Hello@TumbleweedsMag.com

