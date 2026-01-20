Prova Spirits Announces Cocktail-First Nano Distillery Program Featuring House-Made Vermouth and Amari in Louisville

Red Right Hand Cocktail, Designed at Prova Spirits cocktail bar Cocktail Bar at Prova Spirits

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prova Spirits is pleased to announce its continued expansion of a cocktail-driven nano distillery program in Louisville, Kentucky, designed to introduce a broader audience to its hospitality-first approach to spirits . Located in the heart of America’s bourbon country, Prova Spirits focuses on vermouths, amari, liqueurs , and other cocktail components created to perform in mixed drinks, offering an alternative lens on Kentucky’s celebrated beverage culture without competing with the region’s whiskey heritage.Operating at a nano-distillery scale, Prova Spirits emphasizes small-batch production and hands-on development. The company’s portfolio is built for cocktail application, with alcohol strength and sweetness calibrated to support balance, structure, and versatility behind the bar. Prova Spirits does not currently produce aged spirits such as whiskey or aged rum, instead prioritizing spirits and modifiers intended for immediate use in classic and contemporary cocktails.At its core, Prova’s model is distinct within the broader spirits landscape because it functions as both a distillery and a hospitality destination. Many cocktail programs rely on outside suppliers for vermouth, amaro, and specialty ingredients. Prova Spirits, by contrast, uses its distilling capability to produce key components in-house, enabling quicker iteration, tighter quality control, and a bar program designed around what is made on site. The result is a guest experience shaped by the same team developing the ingredients, with cocktails serving as the primary way most customers encounter the spirits.Additionally, Prova Spirits benefits from access to specialized, high-tech equipment typically unavailable to bars that are not also licensed distilleries. This capability supports aromatic extraction and spirit development methods used to shape flavor profiles with precision. Not only that, but the company also de-alcoholizes wine in-house to support a dedicated non-alcoholic offering, aiming to provide guests with alcohol-free options that reflect the same care, complexity, and cocktail intent as the core menu.The brand’s story is rooted in Italian heritage and the traditions of hospitality that inspired its founder, Giuseppe Paoulos. Prova Spirits was created in 2024 and opened to the public in August 2025, building a presence in Louisville with a concept that blends past and future, tradition and innovation, and a belief that spirits are most meaningful when shared.“Prova Spirits exists to create spirits that spark connection—between past and future, between tradition and innovation, and between the people who share them,” says Giuseppe Paoulos, Founder of Prova Spirits. “Every bottle is a handcrafted tribute to history, infused with a creative twist, and made to elevate the familiar or inspire something entirely new.”As Prova Spirits expands awareness of its program, the company remains focused on reaching hospitality professionals, cocktail enthusiasts, and local and visiting guests seeking a distinctive, cocktail-forward destination in Louisville. By centering the experience on in-house production and on-site hospitality, Prova Spirits aims to broaden recognition of what a modern nano distillery can offer in a city known worldwide for bourbon.For more information about Prova Spirits, please visit https://www.provaspirits.com/ About Prova SpiritsProva Spirits is a cocktail-driven nano distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Giuseppe Paoulos. Created in 2024 and opened to the public in August 2025, Prova Spirits produces vermouths, amari, liqueurs, and other spirits designed to shine in cocktails, with many ingredients made and distilled in-house. Prova Spirits pairs small-scale distillation with a hospitality-first cocktail experience, offering guests a distinctive destination in the heart of America’s bourbon country.

