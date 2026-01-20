Illinois Expands Senior Property Tax Protections in 2026

O'Connor discusses how Illinois is expanding senior property tax protections in 2026.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Taxpayers all across Illinois are under siege. While Cook County and Chicago are certainly grabbing headlines with a property tax catastrophe, the entire state now has the highest property taxes in the nation. With legislative solutions seemingly going nowhere, the people of Illinois are facing an uphill battle. There have been some victories, however, including a federal court ruling that property tax sales in Cook County are unconstitutional, and taxpayers are learning to defend themselves using property tax appeals.One group of taxpayers that received a significant boost at the close of 2025 was seniors, who saw a recent expansion of property tax protections signed into law by the governor. Senate Bill 642 represents some of the first property tax relief achieved legislatively in some time. These legal changes will allow more seniors the opportunity to stay in their homes, providing protection that can last a lifetime. O'Connor will provide a quick overview of senior property tax benefits and how the new law will allow property owners to secure their property. To qualify for senior benefits, owners must be 65 or older by June 1, 2026.What SB 642 DoesIn essence, SB 642 allows a larger base of seniors to participate in existing property tax breaks, while also strengthening them. Starting in 2026, if property owners qualify, they can begin to benefit from these changes right away, so it is important to sign up as soon as possible. While the standard senior homestead exemption has not changed, most other protections have been enhanced. The Low-Income Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption (or senior tax freeze) and Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral Act both saw their income caps greatly expanded, which will continue to grow in the future. In addition, a payment plan for property taxes was approved, which could be a gamechanger if owners are struggling with large bills. As before, these protections currently work for homeowners 65 or older.The Senior Tax FreezeDespite its name, the senior tax freeze does not freeze taxes, but rather the assessed value. Since tax bills are predicated on the value of a home, when it rises in value, the taxes tend to do so as well. Property values in Illinois have been shooting up in general and Cook County in particular. With every assessment raising the value of your home, the senior freeze is vital to protecting a home. The freeze locks in the appraised value of the home to the year that the owner applied for it. This means that the home will stay at this value for the rest of the owner's life, protecting them from skyrocketing increases, even in the hottest of housing markets. Only rent-controlled apartments in New York City are a better deal when it comes to keeping a home affordable.There have always been stringent restrictions on who can qualify for this excellent exemption, an issue that the new law addresses. The toughest to meet was the income cap of $65,000. This had not kept up with inflation and was preventing many seniors from obtaining or retaining the exemption. The new law expanded this to $75,000 in 2026, but will continue to grow, reaching $77,000 in 2027 and $79,000 in 2028. This should greatly expand eligibility for more seniors across the state. It can also be combined with the senior homestead exemption to further amplify the savings.Senior Citizens Real Estate Tax Deferral ActProperty tax deferment has been around for a while and offers excellent protection as well. This allows owners to defer their property taxes to a later date, usually when they sell their home, or when it passes to their heirs. This means that owners will pay reduced taxes as long as they stay in their home, possibly no taxes at all. Owners can defer up to $7,500 per year in taxes, up to 80% of the home’s equity, whichever is lower. Like the senior freeze, tax deferrals will see an expanded income cap. This change mirrors that of the freeze, starting with $75,000 in 2026 and going up to $79,000 in 2028. Owners can benefit from the senior homestead exemption and the freeze while deferring taxes. Owners must keep valid insurance and have no delinquent taxes to enter the program.Property Tax Payment PlansThe final advantage added by SB 642 is the possible addition of payment plans for delinquent taxes, which will break up taxes into more manageable payments. The new law allows townships to set up payment plans, though it does not require it, so owners will want to check with their local assessor. Under this plan, owners can pay back delinquent taxes at a lower interest rate, only 0.75%, which is half the typical interest rate. A similar payment plan has been opened to all homeowners in Cook County, with no age requirements. This offers seniors yet another way to stay in their homes and preserve them for future generations.Property Tax Appeals Can Augment These ChangesWhile it is nice for taxpayers to finally see some legislative relief, owners can still build upon these reductions by using property tax appeals. If owners do not qualify for these programs, then they can use appeals to enhance their senior homestead exemption, lowering their taxable value. Appeals pair well with exemptions of any kind, and can grant owners bonus savings every year as long as they are successful. With homes being overvalued every assessment cycle, deploying appeals is vital to ensuring owners are only being taxed on what their home is worth, nothing more.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.