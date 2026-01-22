Elite Care Unveils Modernized Brand Identity & Appoints Licensed Surgeon Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert as Medical Director

Elite Care Appoints Peptide-Certified Physician Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert as Medical Director

Elite Care unveils a refreshed brand and names 50-state licensed surgeon Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert as Medical Director to lead its next phase of growth.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Care , a premier nationwide telemedicine provider network, today announced a strategic relaunch featuring a modernized brand identity and an enhanced digital infrastructure. This evolution reinforces Elite Care’s long-standing mission to deliver accessible, compliant, and patient-centered virtual care across all 50 states.With a renewed, green-themed identity and a restructured digital platform, Elite Care now connects telehealth startups, digital health companies, labs, and pharmacies looking to launch virtual care with credentialed physicians, advanced nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to ensure consistent, high-quality care, virtually and onsite.Advancing Clinical Excellence Through Expert Medical OversightTo lead this new era of clinical excellence, Elite Care has appointed Dr. Melanie Crites-Bachert, DO, FACOS, FACS, a 50-state licensed physician and surgeon, as Medical Director. Dr. Crites-Bachert brings over two decades of distinguished experience in surgery, men’s and women’s pelvic and hormonal health, and telemedicine innovation.A graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, she completed her Urologic Surgery residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and a prestigious fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. She is Board Certified by the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons (ACOS) and is a Fellow in both the ACOS and the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Additionally, she holds a specialized Peptide Certification through Seeds Scientific Research & Performance (SSRP).“At Elite Care, we are building a connected, compliant, and compassionate ecosystem for modern medicine,” said Dr. Crites-Bachert. “Our vision is to redefine access to quality care, ensuring that every patient, regardless of location, has access to trusted medical professionals equipped with the tools and flexibility of virtual healthcare.”A Unified Network for Modern HealthcareElite Care’s specialized service suite is designed to support today’s most in-demand areas of digital health:1. Provider Network Solutions for Virtual CareConnecting credentialed physicians and advanced practitioners with digital health platforms for synchronous (video) and asynchronous (chat) care.2. Medical Directorship & Protocol DevelopmentProviding regulatory oversight, clinical governance, and standardized care protocols to support compliant telehealth operations.3. Collaborative Practitioner Agreements (Nurse Practitioner Oversight)Offering structured clinical collaboration and oversight that enables Nurse Practitioners to operate confidently and compliantly across multiple jurisdictions.4. Specialized Wellness & Preventive Care ServicesDelivering clinical support for hormone health, longevity-focused care models, peptide-based wellness protocols, hair health services, and general acute care offerings.Through its modernized network, Elite Care bridges the gap between innovative labs, pharmacies, and verified healthcare professionals—ensuring patients receive timely, secure, and reliable virtual care.About Elite CareElite Care is a U.S.-based telemedicine provider network dedicated to connecting healthcare organizations with elite clinical talent nationwide. By combining regulatory rigor with technological innovation, Elite Care empowers its partners to scale virtual care operations while maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence.For more information, visit www.elite-care.health.Media Contact

