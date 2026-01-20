A Burst of Color Takes Flight: Coconut Grove Arts Festival Unveiled Official 2026 Poster by Kenneth Kudulis

Kenneth Kudulis with 2026 CGAF's official poster Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami Admiring the 2026 poster

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coconut Grove Arts Festival (CGAF), presented by First Horizon Bank, unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 Festival Poster on Friday, January 16, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami. This annual invitation-only reveal has become one of the signature moments of the festival season, drawing art lovers, collectors, and community leaders, such as the newly appointed Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins and Commissioner Damian Pardo, all eager to experience the artwork that will shape the visual identity of the year ahead. Continuing a longstanding partnership, NBC6 News broadcasted the unveiling live, giving art enthusiasts across South Florida a front row seat to this highly anticipated moment of the 62nd Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival."As the Presenting Sponsor of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, First Horizon Bank is honored to support one of the most cherished cultural events in our county,' said Orlando Roche, Market President of Miami and the Florida Keys at First Horizon Bank. 'The festival showcases the vibrant creativity and diversity of our community, aligning with our commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Miami and, more specifically, of Coconut Grove, which is experiencing an amazing rebirth. We look forward to celebrating and inspiring connections between artists, residents, and visitors, while continuing to invest in the people and the experiences that make our city extraordinary.”The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, welcomed the CGAF Board members and guests to experience their legendary service during an evening devoted to art, culture, and the highly anticipated poster unveiling. Campari Group sponsored the cocktail activations, which included Lallier Champagne, Miraval Rose, Appleton Estate Rum, and Skyy Vodka. “We believe deeply in the power of the arts and are honored to align with a cherished festival tradition that has inspired generations and continues to flourish after 62 years,” said Rosa Tamajon, Hotel Manager.Each year, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival commissions a distinguished artist to create the official poster, a tradition that has produced a coveted collector’s item and featured many celebrated names in the art world. Kenneth Kudulis , a nationally recognized artist, was chosen as the 2026 poster artist, whose work blends theatrical storytelling, rich color, and intricate digital craftsmanship. “The poster unveiling marked a special moment for our community. It was the first glimpse of the creative spirit that would define the upcoming festival. These posters have become cherished collector’s pieces, and we’re thrilled to add Kenneth Kudulis’ work to that legacy,” says Camille Marchese, executive director of the CGAF.Posters from past years are proudly displayed in homes, offices, and galleries, serving as lasting symbols of the festival’s legacy and commitment to artistic excellence. Kenneth’s work captures that sense of wonder and creativity, resonating immediately with collectors. He brings a unique background to this honor. With a BFA in Theatre and formal training at the Juilliard School in New York City, he spent years as a professional scenic artist painting for theaters, opera houses, ballets, and fashion ateliers. His work includes contributions to Tony Award-winning productions such as Spring Awakening and Next to Normal, as well as the iconic holiday windows at Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.“As a newer Florida resident, I live in an area that was originally all orange groves. That was the beginning of the orange-and-orange blossom design. This concept, along with the lively community of peacocks and peahens that are seen throughout Coconut Grove, creates a unique atmosphere,” said Kudulis. “I am incredibly grateful to create artwork for a show I love, and that has supported me over the years. It is an honor to represent such a vibrant and beautiful community.” Over the past decade, Kudulis has traveled extensively across the country participating in outdoor art festivals, an experience that deeply informs his work. His digital pieces are built layer by layer, often containing tens of thousands of hand-drawn marks. The result is a fantastical world of whimsy, pattern, and movement that challenges viewers to question whether the surface is painted or rendered in pixels.The poster will be available for sale during the festival, which will run from President’s Day Weekend, February 14, 15, and 16, 2026. For more information about the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, visit cgaf.com.# # #About The Coconut Grove Arts Festival:For 62 years, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, managed by the Coconut Grove Arts & Historical Association, has been dedicated to cultivating future generations of artists. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the organization champions South Florida’s arts community through educational programs and by hosting one of the nation’s premier outdoor art festivals. Held annually over Presidents’ Day weekend and produced by Miami-based Loud & Live, this three-day event features 285 juried artists across multiple visual categories, live performances, and interactive art experiences along Coconut Grove’s scenic bayfront streets. Proceeds fund impactful year-round programs, including scholarships for Florida International University and Miami-Dade high school students, the Visiting Artists Program, and the Next Generation Emerging Artist Program. Learn more at cgaf.com or donate here.

