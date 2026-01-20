Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev met with President of Finland in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 20 - On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb in Davos.

During the conversation, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Finland fondly recalled their previous meetings, noting that those encounters had featured productive discussions on developing relations between the two countries.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional issues and touched upon the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the member states of the Nordic-Baltic Eight group. At the same time, they highlighted the prospects of Azerbaijan–European Union relations.

